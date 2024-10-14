Islanders Struggle in 5-1 Loss to Wildcats

October 14, 2024 - Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL)

Charlottetown Islanders News Release







The Charlottetown Islanders faced a tough afternoon at the Avenir Centre, falling 5-1 to the Moncton Wildcats in a game where they struggled to find their rhythm. From the opening face-off, Moncton controlled the tempo and never looked back.

The Wildcats wasted no time getting on the board. Just 2:29 into the game, F Julius Sumpf opened the scoring after a strong group effort, setting the tone for the Wildcats.

A few minutes later, F Gabe Smith doubled Moncton's lead, netting his 5th goal of the season. Charlottetown was on the back foot early, and with the Wildcats dominating the face-off circle-winning 12 of the first 12 draws-the Islanders struggled to find any momentum.

Moncton's relentless attack paid off again with just 14-seconds remaining in the period, as Sumpf struck for his 2nd goal, assisted by F Markus Vidicek. The Islanders found themselves down 3-0 after the 1st, trailing 17-9 in shots and 17-4 in face-offs.

The 2nd period offered Charlottetown a glimmer of hope as F Ross Campbell generated a good scoring chance on a 2-on-1 opportunity, but Moncton's defence and G Keegan Warren held firm.

Midway through the period, Vidicek extended the Wildcats' lead to 4-0 with a fantastic wrist shot on a 2-on-1 rush.

A series of Moncton penalties presented Charlottetown with a golden opportunity to claw back into the game. The Islanders enjoyed several 5-on-3 powerplays and finally broke through when D Marcus Kearsey ripped a one-timer past Warren to make it 4-1.

Despite their many advantages, the Islanders couldn't capitalize more than once on their extended powerplays and Warren's steady play in net kept Moncton comfortably ahead. The 2nd period ended with Moncton leading 4-1 and though the shots were close (28-22), the Wildcats' control was evident.

The Wildcats maintained their lead throughout the 3rd period and despite a brief powerplay for Charlottetown, Moncton continued to shut down the Islanders' attack.

A missed penalty shot by F Yoan Loshing kept the score at 4-1, but with just under 7-minutes to go, F Preston Lounsberry tipped a shot past Islanders' G Nicolas Ruccia to seal the game at 5-1.

Moncton's dominance in the face-off circle (44-20) and on the shot count (44-30) reflected their control of the game. For the Islanders, it was a frustrating outing as they couldn't match Moncton's intensity and were unable to capitalize on more their powerplay chances, especially during a penalty-filled second period.

Charlottetown will need to regroup quickly as they look to bounce back from this tough loss with a home game vs. Chicoutimi (Saturday, Oct. 19th @ 7:00 pm, Eastlink Centre Charlottetown).

