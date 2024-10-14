Léo-Guy Morrissette Has Passed Away

October 14, 2024 - Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL) News Release







Boucherville, QC - Léo-Guy Morrissette, who was associated with the QMJHL for nearly 30 years, passed away Saturday evening following a battle with illness.

Mr. Morrissette entered the QMJHL in 1985 as owner of the Laval Titan.

Four years later, he lifted the President's Cup with the Titan, a feat the team repeated in 1990 and 1993.

Mr. Morrissette remained at the helm of the Titan when the team was renamed the Collège français de Laval Titan in 1994, and when the club moved to Bathurst in 1998. In its first season in New Brunswick, the Titan won another championship.

Until the Titan was sold in 2013, Mr. Morrissette not only fulfilled his role as owner, but also as general manager here and there.

He gave his heart and soul to the Titan and the QMJHL for 28 years.

''Léo-Guy Morissette was a key figure in the history of our League," says commissioner Mario Cecchini. He contributed to its growth and expansion. "He was a man of convictions and ideas, who never hesitated to make things happen. I offer my deepest sympathies to his family and to all those who crossed paths with him in the QMJHL."

