Black Cats Prove Bad Luck for Isles

October 14, 2024 - Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL)

Moncton Wildcats News Release







The Wildcats roared out to a 3-0 first period lead to take down the Charlottetown Islanders 5-1 for their fourth consecutive victory.

Centreman Julius Sumpf scored twice, along with an assist, for a 3-point effort and First Star honors. Also contributing a goal and assist were Markus Vidicek (5th) and Preston Lounsbury (3rd). Gabe Smith continued his hot hand notching his 5th of the season. Yoan Loshing and Etienne Morin also added two assists apiece.

Goaltender Keegan Warren was sharp in his first start this season with 29 saves, while the Cats fired 44 shots at Nick Ruccia. Moncton soars to 6-1-1-0 after 8 games. 4,200 fans cheered on the Black-clad Cats on Thanksgiving Monday at the Avenir Centre.

THIS WEEK - More exciting action with the rival Sea Dogs arriving Thursday night. The Wildcats took the season opener 3-0 in Saint John. On Friday night, a widely-anticipated 2023 playoff rematch against the Chicoutimi Sagueneens at 7pm. On Sunday, the Cats tangle with the Cape Breton Eagles in Sydney's Centre 200 at 3pm.

Follow your Wildcats all season long with Marty Kingston on CHL TV and Inspire FM Cats Radio network, 105.1 FM Moncton.

• Discuss this story on the Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League message board...





Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League Stories from October 14, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.