Islanders Look to Extend Hot Streak in #TalkToday Showdown against Sherbrooke

February 12, 2025 - Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL)

Charlottetown Islanders News Release







The Charlottetown Islanders look to continue their red-hot stretch of hockey as they welcome the Sherbrooke Phoenix to the Eastlink Centre on tonight at 7 PM for the #TalkToday game in partnership with CMHA PEI.

This special game highlights the importance of mental health awareness, and the Islanders are proud to support this crucial initiative.

Islanders Soaring High

With a 7-3-0 record in their last 10 games, the Islanders are the hottest team in the QMJHL.

They've taken down some of the best teams in the league, including Rimouski, Rouyn-Noranda, Baie-Comeau, and Moncton. Proving they are a true contender with just one month remaining in the regular season.

A massive part of this success has been the stellar goaltending duo of Nicolas Ruccia and Donald Hickey. Both netminders have been sensational, forming the league's top tandem and giving the Isles a chance to win every night.

Leading the offensive charge is Matt Butler, who is riding an incredible 9-game point streak with 18 points in that span. Butler has flourished on the Islanders' top-line alongside Ross Campbell and Simon Hughes, creating a dominant trio.

The Islanders' depth has also stepped up in a big way, with Lane Sim and Nikita Voyaga both netting their 1st QMJHL goals during this impressive stretch.

Rising in the Standings

With confidence at an all-time high after taking down the No. 2-ranked team in the country, the Islanders now shift their focus to another tough test against Sherbrooke.

Charlottetown is just one point behind the Acadie-Bathurst Titan and only four points back of Cape Breton. With the playoffs approaching, securing a strong position in the standings is the next step for the surging Isles.

The Phoenix enter Friday night's matchup sitting second in their division with 62 points.

Their backbone is star goaltender Linards Feldbergs, who stunned Team Canada at the World Junior Ice Hockey Championships while leading Team Latvia on an unbelievable run.

Sherbrooke has won back-to-back games and will look to keep rolling against a confident Islanders squad.

Looking Ahead - Islander Day Showdown

Following tonight's battle with Sherbrooke, the Islanders turn their attention to a thrilling Islander Day showdown on Monday against the Titan.

Charlottetown will be sporting special Dirt Shirt-inspired jerseys for what promises to be the most exciting game of the season so far. With five PEI-born players on Acadie-Bathurst's roster, the rivalry has never been hotter.

Expect a hard-fought, intense matchup with playoff positioning and Island bragging rights on the line in front of a packed house.

With momentum on their side, the Islanders are ready for another huge challenge Monday afternoon. Puck drop is at 2 PM at the Eastlink Centre-don't miss out on what promises to be another exciting game in Charlottetown!

Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League Stories from February 12, 2025

