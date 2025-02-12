Winners of the Prix Gervais-Munger Announced

February 12, 2025 - Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL) News Release







Boucherville, Qc - The QMJHL is proud to announce the winners of the 2024-2025 Gervais-Munger Award as part of the Hooked on School Days.

The Gervais-Munger Award for school perseverance is presented annually to a player from each of the QMJHL's teams who has distinguished himself through his efforts and perseverance in school. The award includes a $500 scholarship from the QMJHL Foundation and a commemorative plaque.

Here are the 2025 winners:

Team Player

Acadie-Bathurst Titan Émile Perron

Baie-Comeau Drakkar Shawn Pearson

Blainville-Boisbriand Armada Eliot Litalien

Cape Breton Eagles Jacob Newcombe

Charlottetown Islanders Matthew Butler

Chicoutimi Saguenéens Loïc Usereau

Drummondville Voltigeurs Matteo Rotondi

Gatineau Olympiques Jérémie Dumas-Larouche

Halifax Mooseheads Brady Schultz

Moncton Wildcats Julius Sumpf

Québec Remparts Xavier Lebel

Rimouski Océanic Anthony Paré

Rouyn-Noranda Huskies Thomas Verdon

Saint John Sea Dogs Justin Robinson

Shawinigan Cataractes Félix Plamondon

Sherbrooke Phoenix Alexis Doucet

Val-d'Or Foreurs Evan Dépatie

Victoriaville Tigres Alexis Bourque

The 2024-25 season marks the ninth year of the partnership between the QMJHL and Hooked on School Days, an initiative of the Réseau québécois pour la réussite éducative, whose spokesperson is Laurent Duvernay-Tardif, a former NFL football player who is now a doctor.

"Succeeding in sport and school at the same time is a challenge, but it's also an incredible opportunity. Every effort you put into your academic career today will open doors for you in the future, both on and off the ice. Keep persevering, you're building something great," Dr. Duvernay-Tardif mentioned to QMJHL players.

Jacob Gaucher, the QMJHL Student-Athlete of the Year in 2020-21 (Marcel-Robert Trophy) and former member of the Val-d'Or Foreurs and Baie-Comeau Drakkar, now a Philadelphia Flyers prospect, was also keen on addressing the League's student-athletes:

"Perseverance, whether at school or on the ice, is above all about accepting challenges and knowing how to bounce back after each ordeal, notes Gaucher. Combining hockey and studies demands discipline, organization and rigour. Every effort invested today is another step towards tomorrow's success, both on the ice and in the classroom."

The QMJHL congratulates the 18 recipients for their perseverance at school... and on the ice!

• Discuss this story on the Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League message board...





Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League Stories from February 12, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.