Cats Face Cats on Thursday's Addams Family Night

The QMJHL's 1st-place Wildcats take on the Shawinigan Cataractes on Thursday evening. Their first meeting of the season on OCT 26 at Centre Gervais Auto ended in a 5-3 Moncton win with Caleb Desnoyers leading the way with 2 goals and Juraj Pekarcik chipping in 3 assists.

Shawinigan (28-17-1-3) sit 3rd in the Western Conference and are 5-3-1-1 in their last 10 games. The Cataractes are led by Russian import & 2024 1st Rd Flames pick Matvei Gridin (27G, 34A, 61 Pts). Twenty year-old Louis-Philippe Fontaine (22G, 35A) and Felix Lacerte (28G, 29A) also help carry the offensive load with 57 points each. The Cataractes feature former Cats forward Yoan Loshing, who has 12 points (7G, 5A) in 10 games with his new team.

Thursday is Addams Family Night at the Den, with a special appearance by the cast of the Capitol Theatre production of The Addams Family. Come meet the kookiest family around before the game! You could win tickets to their show.

