Islanders Fall to Rimouski, Focus Shifts to Crucial Matchups vs. Titan with Playoff Implications

March 9, 2025 - Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL)

Charlottetown Islanders News Release







The Charlottetown Islanders wrapped up their 3-game road trip with a tough 5-1 loss to the Rimouski Océanic on Sunday afternoon.

It was the final regular-season trip through Quebec for the Islanders, and despite the scoreline, goaltender Nicolas Ruccia once again proved why he has been one of the team's most reliable players down the stretch.

Ruccia was outstanding, making 34 saves on 39 shots, and keeping the Islanders in the game despite facing one of the most dangerous teams in the country.

Rimouski, the Memorial Cup hosts and the No. 3-ranked team in Canada, boast one of the league's most stacked rosters. If the season ended today, this would be the 1st-round playoff matchup for Charlottetown, making this game a potential preview of what's to come in the postseason.

The Islanders got off to the perfect start when Simon Hughes, playing in his first game back from injury, found the back of the net just minutes into the contest. His goal was assisted by Matt Butler, who also made his return to the lineup, giving the Isles an early 1-0 lead on the power play.

However, Rimouski responded quickly, capitalizing on an Islanders mistake during a line change to tie the game just minutes later.

From there, the Océanic began to take control. A power-play goal by Mathieu Cataford put them ahead, and despite a strong push from the Islanders-including a long 4-minute power play in the 2nd period-Charlottetown couldn't find the back of the net again.

Ruccia made multiple highlight-reel saves, including a massive stop on a Cataford breakaway, but Rimouski continued to press and added to their lead in the 3rd period.

A deflected goal off an Islanders defenseman made it 4-1, before Cataford completed his hat trick late in the game to seal the 5-1 result. The Islanders also found themselves frustrated by penalties, as multiple post-whistle scrums ended with only Charlottetown players heading to the box.

With the road trip now behind them, the focus shifts to two massive upcoming games against the Acadie-Bathurst Titan. The Isles remain just five points behind Bathurst in the standings, and with two head-to-head matchups still to come, everything is on the line. The battle for playoff positioning is far from over, and the Islanders still have a chance to improve their seeding and potentially avoid a 1st-round matchup against the powerhouse Océanic.

Before heading to Bathurst, the Isles will have a big home game vs. the Halifax Mooseheads as the they look to cement themselves as the final team heading to the playoffs. It is a must-win for the Islanders and we will need the support of all our fans!

Despite the loss, there's plenty of fight left in this group. With Ruccia standing tall in net and key players like Hughes and Butler back in the lineup, the Islanders are gearing up for their most important games of the season. Buckle up-these next few matchups could decide everything.

