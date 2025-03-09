Eagles Wrap up Road Trip with Loss in Chicoutimi

March 9, 2025 - Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL)









NOTES FROM THE GAME

- Two goals 84 seconds apart in the opening seven minutes paced the Chicoutimi Saguenéens to a 3-2 win over the Cape Breton Eagles on Sunday in Chicoutimi.

- Joey Henneberry & Jacob Newcombe scored for the Eagles, while Cam Squires collected two assists.

- Eagles defenseman Tomas Lavoie & Sags defenseman Jonathan Prud'homme were given game misconducts after a fight at the 13:26 mark of the opening period.

- Eagles goaltender Jakub Milota left the game due to injury at the 12:23 of the third period. Prior to the injury, he stopped 30 of 33 shots while taking the loss. Raphaël Précourt stopped 18 of 20 shots in picking up the win.

- Former Eagle Emile Ricard also left the game in the third period after being hit in the face by a puck on an Eagle clearing attempt.

- For the second consecutive game, an Eagle player played his 250th QMJHL game. After Henneberry hit the milestone on Saturday, Squires did so today. This afternoon's game was also game #200 for Eagles defenseman Xavier Daigle.

- Eagles defenseman Loic Mburanumwe, who was recalled from the Yarmouth Mariners prior to the road trip, made his Cape Breton debut wearing #2. He registered one hit.

In a game that saw the Sags have ample power play opportunities, it was a four on four sequence that led to the opening goalsl. Chicoutimi's Christian Maro took the game's first penalty, but Squires was dinged with a minor on the ensuing faceoff, setting up a 1:57 four on four situation. Alonso Gosselin found space at the side of the goal, converted a pass from behind the net and Chicoutimi took the early lead. With both teams still down a skater, Maxim Massé collected a rebound in front of the goal to give the home side a 2-0 edge.

After a late first period penalty carried over to the second stanza, the Eagles completed the kill and brought the play into the Chicoutimi zone. The puck bounced off the end boards to Squires who found Henneberry in front and he put the Eagles on the board. Unfortunately for Henneberry, he found himself on the scoresheet later in the period for an interference penalty and then was subsequently given a unsportsmanlike conduct penalty.

In the final minute of the double minor, Andrew Brown was given two minutes for cross checking. Precourt hadn't reached the bench on the delayed penalty when Emile Guité scored from in front of the net. The Eagles then killed off the Brown minor, and headed to the third period down by two goals.

Less than two minutes after Milota left the game, the Eagles closed the gap. Good pressure led to Newcombe collecting his own rebound and cutting the lead to 3-2. The Cape Breton comeback attempt hit a snag in the final four minutes when Brayden Schmitt was whistled for cross-checking.

Chicoutimi kept the puck in the Eagles zone after a successful Cape Breton penalty kill, leaving Cournoyer in the net until 18 seconds left. The Eagles were unable to tie the game with the extra attacker and Chicoutimi skated to a 3-2 win.

The Eagles return home on Thursday night to take on the league leading Moncton Wildcats! It will be a special night at Centre 200 as the Eagles honour outgoing 20 year olds Jacob Newcombe, Joey Henneberry, and Brayden Schmitt.

Puck drop is at 7 PM. Tickets can be purchased at https://shorturl.at/Bwn06 They are also available for purchase in person at the Centre 200 box office and by the phone during box office hours at 902-564-2200

THREE STARS OF THE GAME

1. Thomas Desruisseaux (Chicoutimi) 2 assists, 6 shots, 11/16 on faceoffs

2. Jakub Milota (Cape Breton) 30 saves on 33 shots

3. Connor Haynes (Chicoutimi) 7/13 on faceoffs, 1 hit

Scratches For Cape Breton: Will Murphy (injury) Nathan Plouffe (injury), Carson Griffin, Logan Quinn

Scratches For Chicoutimi: Nathan Lecompte (injury), Colby Train (injury) Lucas LeBlanc,

Final Shots On Goal: 36-20 in favour of Chicoutimi

Cape Breton Power Play: 0/3

Chicoutimi Power Play: 1/9

