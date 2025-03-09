Eagles Finish Road Trip in Chicoutimi with Visit to Saguenéens

March 9, 2025 - Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL)

The Cape Breton Eagles will finish their final game of a three game road trip- and their final regular season in Quebec for the season- as they visit the Chicoutimi Saguenéens today.

The Eagles saw a four game winning streak come to an end in an eventful 7-4 loss in Baie-Comeau to Drakkar. Joey Henneberry starred in the loss, scoring twice, while Cam Squires had three assists. Baie-Comeau moved within one point of the Eagles following the game, but the Eagles still have a game in hand- that they play today in Chicoutimi.

The Eagles could still catch third place Chicoutimi, but would need to win this afternoon to have a realistic chance to do so. The Sags missed an opportunity put more distance between Cape Breton after allowing a 3-1 lead to slip away in the final six minutes in last night's loss to Victoriaville.

Anaheim draft choice Maxim Massé has been driving the Sags offense in the recent outings, producing 15 points in his last seven games. Leading scorer Emmanuel Vermette has kept his strong pace going as well, notching 13 points in that same stretch. The Eagles will see some familiar faces in the Chicoutimi forward core- former Eagle first round picks Thomas Desruisseaux (2022) & Emile Ricard (2023).

Here's what else you need to know ahead of today's game!

Venue: Centre Georges-Vézina, Chicoutimi, Qc

Puck drop: 5 PM AST

CAPE BRETON CHICOUTIMI

4th Eastern Conference, 31-20-4-3 (Away: 14-9-3-2) RECORD 3rd Eastern Conference, 33-16-3-7 (Home: 19-4-2-4)

0-1-0-0 CURRENT STREAK 0-3-0-0

192 GF/177GA GOALS FOR/GOALS AGAINST 222GF/189GA

1-0-0-0 SEASON SERIES 0-1-0-0

Saturday, Cape Breton 4 @ Baie-Comeau 7 LAST GAME RESULT Saturday, Victoriaville 4 @ Chicoutimi 3

Cam Squires (65 points in 52 games) LEADING SCORER Emmanuel Vermette (63 points in 59 games)

7th, 23.1% Away: 8th, 22.7% POWER PLAY 6th, 24%, Home: 8th, 25.2%

4th, 82.3%, Away: 6th, 81% PENALTY KILL 15th, 73.4% Home: 6th, 81.6%

Will Murphy, Nathan Plouffe INJURY REPORT (PRIOR GAME) Christian Maro, Colby Train

