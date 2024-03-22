IronPigs Announce New Security Measures at Coca-Cola Park

Allentown, Pennsylvania - The Lehigh Valley IronPigs have announced new security measures at Coca-Cola Park for the 2024 season which includes the addition of metal detectors at all fan entrances of the facility.

"Across the country, we have seen incidents in increasing numbers and most recently in Kansas City at the Super Bowl championship parade. While these incidents are isolated, and we've never had any incident here, we feel it's time to improve our efforts to ensure our fans feel as safe as possible while visiting Coca-Cola Park," said IronPigs President and General Manager Kurt Landes.

The metal detectors will be placed at all fan entrances of Coca-Cola Park. The metal detectors will require patrons to remove any items from their pockets (phone, wallet, keys, etc.) while they walk through the metal detectors. Any fans unable to utilize a walk-through metal detector or who opt not to use one have the option of being checked with a hand-held metal detector.

For the safety of our fans and per facility policy, food, beverages, weapons of any kind, (even with a concealed weapons permit) containers such as coolers or thermoses, lawn chairs, helium balloons, banners or signs that are not in the spirit of the event or that obstruct the view of others, animals other than service animals or Dog Day visitors and compressed air horns are all prohibited at Coca-Cola Park. All bags continue to be subject to search prior to entry into Coca-Cola Park.

In 2015, Major League Baseball required all MLB ballparks to utilize metal detectors. Currently, no requirements exist for Minor League Baseball, but an increasing number of Minor League venues are choosing them for guest safety.

The IronPigs begin the 2024 season at Coca-Cola Park when they take on the Worcester Red Sox on March 29 at 6:05 p.m. Single-game tickets are on sale now at IronPigsbaseball.com and on-site at Coca-Cola Park at the Provident Bank Ticket Office.

