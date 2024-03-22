Chad Tracy Leads WooSox Coaching Staff into 2024 Season

On March 29, the Worcester Red Sox will open their 2024 regular season in Lehigh Valley to take on the IronPigs. This season is expected to be an exciting time for the WooSox with several of the organization's top prospects vying to make the leap to Triple-A before stepping on Fenway Park's historic diamond. With the major league club anticipating immediate contribution from its young, budding prospects, their development in Worcester is imperative. In 2024, a familiar voice will lead the stars of tomorrow as they make their final push to Boston.

Chad Tracy is returning for his third season at the helm of the WooSox after being named manager in 2021. Prior to his managerial career, Tracy played professionally for nine years in the Rangers, Rockies, and Royals organizations before spending his final season in the Independent League. Following his retirement from playing, Tracy spent seven years with the Angels, where he managed in the minor leagues for three years and served the other four seasons as Minor League Field Coordinator.

After consecutive winning seasons with the WooSox, "Trace" had this to say about what he hopes to see from his team:

"My expectations are very high. Mostly, that is because of the standard that has been set with the front office group in Worcester. We have been treated so incredibly well in our time here and we can't wait to not only get back to baseball, but to see the familiar faces of our friends in Worcester."

In addition to the city and organization, Tracy's staff has some other familiar faces, including bench coach José David Flores, hitting coach Rich Gedman, and development coach Brendan Connolly. Hired along with Trace, Flores is entering his third season as the WooSox bench coach after spending more than 20 years in baseball. Notably, Flores served as third base coach for the Baltimore Orioles and first base coach for the Philadelphia Phillies. The former shortstop also acted as infield coach during his tenure with both organizations.

Though the two had never met prior to being hired by the WooSox, Trace and Flores have built a close relationship and share similar perspectives regarding the direction of the club.

"I knew he was a good baseball man, but I never imagined that two-plus years later we are still together, and I call him one of my best friends," Tracy started. "We share a common vision of the game and the way it's supposed to be played...It's hard to imagine working without him at this point--we are so in unison in everything we do.

Returning with Tracy and Flores is veteran hitting coach Rich Gedman, who is entering his tenth season with the WooSox. The Red Sox Hall of Famer and Worcester native has overseen the development of Andrew Benintendi and Rafael Devers, and now will be tasked with preparing the next generation of Red Sox before they make their big league debut. To Tracy, Gedman's experience and leadership qualities demonstrate the perfect example for the young players.

"He not only has more knowledge and experience in the game than anyone you'll ever be around, but he has the most incredible, calming nature that spills over to the players," the WooSox manager began. "He knows, more than any of us, what it means to be a Red Sox and the responsibility that comes with that...We are lucky to have him."

The final returning member on the WooSox coaching staff is Brendan Connolly who, like Tracy and Flores, is entering his third season in Worcester. The Harvard alum will continue his role working with the players on their developmental path to the major leagues. Prior to his time with the WooSox, Connolly worked for the Durham Bulls, the Tampa Bay Rays Triple-A affiliate.

Newcomers to Tracy's staff are hitting coach Doug Clark, pitching coach Dan DeLucia, and bullpen coach Noah Junis. Clark was promoted to Triple-A after spending the previous two seasons as hitting coach for Double-A Portland and seven years as a coach in the Giants minor league system. Before becoming a coach, Clark had a 17-year professional playing career as an outfielder, where he played briefly for San Francisco in 2005 and Oakland in 2006. According to Tracy, the Springfield native's energetic personality and experience with Portland positions him well to succeed in his new role at Triple-A.

DeLucia, who spent last season in Fort Myers as the Red Sox minor league rehab pitching coach, will be replacing Paul Abbott as the WooSox pitching coach. The 38-year-old previously spent nine years as an assistant coach at his alma mater, Ohio State, before joining the Red Sox organization in 2022.

Junis is making his professional coaching debut this season after formerly working for Premier Pitching Performance, a private pitching development organization based out of St. Louis, Missouri. Noah's brother, Jakob, is coming off a career year with the Giants where he compiled 96 strikeouts in 86 innings, finishing the year with a 3.87 ERA. Though it will likely be a challenging year adjusting to professional baseball for the rookie coach, Tracy believes Junis' knowledge in pitching development will help him make an impact.

"Working the in-game bullpen environment will be new for him, but he's already taking to it with the game reps in spring and the people he has had the opportunity to learn from," Tracy explained. "Noah's ability to help Dan [DeLucia] with all the pre-game work and bullpens is where he is going to make the biggest impact. The two of them will make a solid duo for our pitching staff."

With the 2024 season fast approaching, the WooSox are in good hands as they look to exceed their high expectations.

