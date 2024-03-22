Louisville Bats HBCU Classic Cancelled Due to Weather

LOUISVILLE, Kentucky - Due to the threat of continued inclement weather overnight, the inaugural Louisville Bats HBCU Classic baseball game at Louisville Slugger Field, presented by Mission Vision Partner LLC, on Saturday, March 23 has been cancelled.

The Louisville Bats Open House remains on as scheduled from 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. The open house will give fans to take a guided tour of the ballpark, purchase team used memorabilia, pick up their season tickets, and take some swings in the indoor batting cage.

For more information on the rescheduling of the opener of the three-game series between Kentucky State University and Morehouse College, please check out Kentucky State University's digital and social feeds.

To learn more about the Bats' Open House, season ticket packages, and single game information, fans are encouraged to visit batsbaseball.com or call the Bats front office at (502) 212-2287. The Bats begin their season on Friday, March 29 against Indianapolis at 7:15 p.m.

