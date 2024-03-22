Storm Chasers Back to Bat with Autism Action Partnership in 2024

PAPILLION, Neb. - The Omaha Storm Chasers are excited to continue joining together with Autism Action Partnership for the 2024 season.

Autism Action Partnership is a long-time partner of the Omaha Storm Chasers. They provide sensory kits at Werner Park that can be checked out at the Velocity Clinical Research Fan Services. The sensory kits are provided to reduce sensory overload for individuals with autism. Behind center field at Werner Park is the AAP's Quiet Zone. This space is an area for individuals and families to go to self-regulate and take a break in a safe, quiet place.

"We continue to celebrate our collaboration with the Omaha Storm Chasers and Werner Park, fostering inclusivity for both guests and staff," Autism Action Partnership CEO Justin Dougherty said. "This commitment deserves recognition and applause from every corner of our community."

Autism Action Partnership works closely with the Omaha Storm Chasers and other organizations in the community to provide training and consulting opportunities. At Werner Park, efforts provide the opportunity for families to feel welcome by reducing stimuli with sensory kits and the Quiet Zone. 1 in 44 children are diagnosed with Autism Spectrum Disorder and many autistic individuals experience sensory difference. Providing the opportunity to reduce these stimuli can allow a more enjoyable experience for individuals and families.

The Omaha Storm Chasers are proud to continue working with Autism Action Partnership to provide a welcoming environment for families at Werner Park to make every outing at the ballpark a memorable experience.

"Our commitment to the community is paramount in all we do," Omaha Storm Chasers President Martie Cordaro said. "To provide an outlet at Werner Park for those that live with autism is something that has long been important. We applaud all that AAP does for our community to engage and bridge gaps in providing a path to a more inclusive world."

The Omaha Storm Chasers begin the 2024 season on Friday, March 29 vs. Iowa, welcoming fans to Werner at 6:05 p.m. for Opening Night. The full 2024 schedule can be found here and single-game tickets are now available.

