Redbirds Announce Opening Day Festivities

MEMPHIS, Tennessee - The Memphis Redbirds announced pregame festivities for Opening Day at AutoZone Park next Friday, March 29.

The party starts at 1 p.m. on the plaza in front of AutoZone Park with free activities for all ages. Fans can play yard games, get their face painted and even snag a balloon from the balloon artists. Snacks and beverages will be available on the plaza for purchase from vendors.

Gates to AutoZone Park open at 2 p.m. and the first 1,500 fans through the gates will receive a Redbirds blanket. First pitch for game one of the weekend series against the Charlotte Knights is slated for 3:05 p.m.

For more information on the Redbirds' upcoming 2024 season visit www.memphisredbirds.com. Additional information about ticket on-sales, promotions, theme nights, and giveaways will be available in the coming weeks and months.

