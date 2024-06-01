Ironmasters' Run Continues

June 1, 2024 - Atlantic League (AtL)

Cristian Santana and Chris Proctor combined to drive in eight runs on Saturday evening to lead the Lebanon Ironmasters (Lancaster Stormers) to a 9-3 victory over the Charleston Dirty Birds at Clipper Magazine Stadium.

The win was the eighth straight for the club when donning the Ironmasters jerseys over the past three seasons. Focusing on this season alone, it was the sixth straight win for the Stormers, who pulled to within five games of division leading York.

Lebanon jumped on starter David Lebron (1-2) in the bottom of the first inning. Nick Lucky was hit by a pitch leading off and was forced at second by Trace Loehr. Santana doubled off the wall in right, moving Loehr to third. Both runners scored when Proctor ripped a double into the right field corner.

Santana added a two-run single in the second on a bases loaded flare to right. Proctor followed with a blast off the right field wall for a long single, scoring Loehr as the Ironmasters raced ahead, 5-0. Doubles by Loehr and Santana extended the lead to six in the bottom of the fourth, and Chad Sedio belted his second homer of the season in the fifth.

Lebanon's scoring was capped by Santana's two-run homer onto the right field deck in the bottom of the sixth inning.

Nile Ball (4-1) carried a shutout into the sixth inning before allowing a one-out walk to Delino DeShields, who stole second and rode home on a single by Courtney Hawkins. The right-hander finished six innings, yielding two hits and two walks. He fanned eight.

Charleston scored single runs off the Lebanon bullpen in the seventh and eighth innings on a wild pitch and a second RBI single by Hawkins.

Lebanon will try for the sweep on Sunday afternoon at 3:00. Noah Bremer (2-1) will make the start for the Ironmasters against right-hander Casey Cobb (0-3). Fans may tune into the game on Blue Ridge 11 or FloBaseball, beginning with the first pitch.

NOTES: Ball tied Lancaster County native Eric Ackerman for fourth on the franchise's all-time career wins list with 25...His 46 strikeouts on the year are second in the league...He has 333 career strikeouts for the Stormers, second all-time and 70 shy of all-time leader Nate Reed...Santana had the first 5-RBI game for the team this season...He and Proctor share the club RBI lead with 27...Proctor stole his club leading 16th base...Ted Stuka threw his fourth straight hitless inning of relief to close the night.

Charleston Dirty Birds 3 AT Lancaster Stormers 9

YTD YTD

Charleston AB R H BI AVG Lancaster AB R H BI AVG

Deshields, D 2B 3 2 1 0 .244 Lucky, N 2B 4 0 0 0 .262

Cancel, G SS 4 0 0 0 .283 Loehr, T 3B 4 4 2 0 .278

Hawkins, C LF 4 0 2 2 .233 Santana, C DH 5 2 4 5 .395

Barnum, K DH 3 0 0 0 .298 Proctor, C LF 5 0 2 3 .311

Frazier, C RF 4 0 1 0 .219 Dunston Jr., S CF 4 0 0 0 .279

Carr, J CF 4 1 1 0 .308 Howard, G RF 4 0 2 0 .257

Gomez, D 1B 2 0 1 0 .163 Sedio, C 1B 4 1 2 1 .220

Soto, J C 4 0 0 0 .111 Conley, J C 4 1 2 0 .212

Santana, J 3B 4 0 0 0 .226 Kasser, K SS 4 1 1 0 .207

32 3 6 2 38 9 15 9

Charleston 0 0 0 0 0 1 1 1 0 - 3 6 0

Lancaster 2 3 0 1 1 2 0 0 x - 9 15 0

2B--Gomez, D 1B (4), Loehr, T 3B (3), Santana, C DH 2 (8), Proctor, C LF

(10). HR--Santana, C DH (6), Sedio, C 1B (2). RBI--Hawkins, C LF 2 (13),

TOTALS 2 (0), Santana, C DH 5 (27), Proctor, C LF 3 (27), Sedio, C 1B

(7), TOTALS 9 (0). HP--Lucky, N 2B (3). SB--Deshields, D 2B (15), Proctor,

C LF (16). CS--Frazier, C RF (1), Howard, G RF (1).

LOB--Charleston 6, Lancaster 7.

YTD

IP H R ER BB SO HR ERA

Charleston

Lebron, D (L,1-2) 5.0 10 7 7 1 3 1 6.21

Campbell, M 2.0 5 2 2 0 4 1 9.00

Martinez, J 1.0 0 0 0 0 2 0 7.11

8 15 9 9 1 9 2

Lancaster

Ball, N (W,4-1) 6.0 2 1 1 2 8 0 3.12

Raffield, C 1.0 2 1 1 1 1 0 5.65

Nogosek, S 1.0 2 1 1 0 1 0 9.00

Stuka, T 1.0 0 0 0 1 3 0 3.27

9 6 3 3 4 13 0

WP--Raffield, C 3 (9), Nogosek, S (1). HB--Lebron, D (1). SO--Deshields, D

2, Cancel, G, Hawkins, C, Barnum, K 2, Carr, J, Gomez, D, Soto, J 3,

Santana, J 2, Lucky, N 2, Santana, C, Proctor, C, Dunston Jr., S, Howard,

G, Conley, J, Kasser, K 2. BB--Deshields, D, Barnum, K, Gomez, D 2, Loehr,

T. BF--Lebron, D 26 (131), Campbell, M 11 (92), Martinez, J 3 (32), Ball, N

22 (167), Raffield, C 5 (65), Nogosek, S 5 (5), Stuka, T 4 (54).

P-S--Lebron, D 81-56, Campbell, M 42-32, Martinez, J 14-8, Ball, N 77-53,

Raffield, C 25-13, Nogosek, S 22-15, Stuka, T 17-11.

T--2:33. A--5096

Weather:

Plate Umpire - Sean Hicks, Field Umpire #1 - Bill Reuter, Field Umpire #3 - Marty Bauer

