Woods Jr. Pitches Ducks Past Revolution

June 1, 2024 - Atlantic League (AtL)

(Central Islip, N.Y.) - The Long Island Ducks defeated the York Revolution 4-2 on Saturday night in the middle game of a three-game series before a past-capacity crowd of 6,390 at Fairfield Properties Ballpark.

Frank Schwindel gave the Ducks a 2-0 lead in the fourth inning with a two-run home run to right field off Revolution starter Aaron Fletcher, his team-leading ninth homer of the season. Alex McGarry added a solo homer to right in the fifth, his first longball with Long Island, to make it a 3-0 game.

York closed the gap to 3-2 in the seventh on Jacob Rhinesmith's two-out RBI double to left off Ducks starter Stephen Woods Jr. and an error that allowed Rhinesmith to score. However, Taylor Kohlwey responded with a two-out RBI double of his own to right in the bottom of the frame, pushing Long Island's lead back up to two.

Woods Jr. (2-2) earned the win, tossing six and two-thirds innings, yielding two runs (one earned) on six hits and a walk while striking out five. Fletcher (3-2) took the loss, giving up three runs on six hits and two walks in six innings with seven strikeouts. Sam Delaplane collected his first save of the season with a 1-2-3 ninth inning, striking out one.

McGarry led the Flock offensively with two hits, an RBI and a run. Ivan Castillo chipped in with two hits and a run.

The Ducks and Revolution wrap up their three-game series on Sunday afternoon. Game time is slated for 1:35 p.m. Left-hander Jimmy Robbins (Ducks debut) toes the rubber for the Long Island against York righty Jon Olsen (2-0, 1.28).

