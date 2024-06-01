Late Game Collapse Gives Rockers Comfortable Win 10-4
June 1, 2024 - Atlantic League (AtL)
Lexington Legends News Release
LEXINGTON, KY - After a rain delay pushed the first pitch back by an hour the Legends struggled out of the gate, unable to record a hit until the 5th inning. However after 6 innings the Legends held the lead 3-2, they went on to surrender 8 runs in the final three innings costing them the game.
The Legends tallied just 3 hits on the night, walking 5 times. As a team they had no extra base hits and left 5 runners on base. Aldenis Sanchez was a bright spot for the offense tallying 2 RBIs on the night.
Starting Alex Mackinnon went just 2 innings on the mound, allowing 1 run to cross on just one hit. The early issue for MacKinnon was the free pass. He issued 4 walks in the first 2 innings. Aldry Acosta gave the Legends a good appearance out of the pen, going 3 innings allowing just one run and striking out one. Parker Bugg picked up the loss on the mound throwing just 1 1/3 innings allowing 3 runs on 5 hits. He was followed by Carlos Martinez and Neraldo Catalina who combined to throw the final 2 and 2/3 innings allowing 5 runs on three hits.
After today's loss, the Legends fall to 10-24 and are 6 games back on 4th in the division. The Rockers improve to 20-14, now 2 games back on Gastonia for first place in the South Division.
Game 4 of this series is set for tomorrow, Sunday, June 2nd at 2:00 P.M. Fans can purchase tickets online at LexingtonLegends.com or in person at the box office at Legends Field on Legends Lane.
• Discuss this story on the Atlantic League message board...
Atlantic League Stories from June 1, 2024
- Late Game Collapse Gives Rockers Comfortable Win 10-4 - Lexington Legends
- Rockers Take Down Legends, 10-4 - High Point Rockers
- Ironmasters' Run Continues - Lancaster Stormers
- Woods Jr. Pitches Ducks Past Revolution - Long Island Ducks
- Lindow Goes Seven Strong and Offense Erupts Late for Fifth Straight Win - York Revolution
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.