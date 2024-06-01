Late Game Collapse Gives Rockers Comfortable Win 10-4

June 1, 2024 - Atlantic League (AtL)

Lexington Legends News Release







LEXINGTON, KY - After a rain delay pushed the first pitch back by an hour the Legends struggled out of the gate, unable to record a hit until the 5th inning. However after 6 innings the Legends held the lead 3-2, they went on to surrender 8 runs in the final three innings costing them the game.

The Legends tallied just 3 hits on the night, walking 5 times. As a team they had no extra base hits and left 5 runners on base. Aldenis Sanchez was a bright spot for the offense tallying 2 RBIs on the night.

Starting Alex Mackinnon went just 2 innings on the mound, allowing 1 run to cross on just one hit. The early issue for MacKinnon was the free pass. He issued 4 walks in the first 2 innings. Aldry Acosta gave the Legends a good appearance out of the pen, going 3 innings allowing just one run and striking out one. Parker Bugg picked up the loss on the mound throwing just 1 1/3 innings allowing 3 runs on 5 hits. He was followed by Carlos Martinez and Neraldo Catalina who combined to throw the final 2 and 2/3 innings allowing 5 runs on three hits.

After today's loss, the Legends fall to 10-24 and are 6 games back on 4th in the division. The Rockers improve to 20-14, now 2 games back on Gastonia for first place in the South Division.

Game 4 of this series is set for tomorrow, Sunday, June 2nd at 2:00 P.M. Fans can purchase tickets online at LexingtonLegends.com or in person at the box office at Legends Field on Legends Lane.

• Discuss this story on the Atlantic League message board...





Atlantic League Stories from June 1, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.