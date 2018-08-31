IronBirds Split Second Doubleheader of Series

Aberdeen, M.D - Connecticut bounced back in game one from a sweep last night in the doubleheader that started the series. They took game one 8-1. Tyler Joyner led the charge in game two and dealt a seven inning shutout for a 3-0 IronBirds win.

GAME ONE:

HAMMONDS HAMMERED: Connecticut started game one with a bang off of IronBird starter Matt Hammonds. In the 5th inning Daniel Reyes got things started with a single, back to back walks loaded the bases with one out. Sam McMillan got an RBI single to score one run.

Jose King batted next and drilled a bases clearing tripple that opened up the ballgame. Before the inning ended, Jeremiah Burks put an RBI sac fly into left field and Aberdeen fell behind 5-0.

HOPE FROM HORVATH: Nick Horvath cranked a double in the second inning with one out and Willy Yahn on base. Yahn scored on the two bagger and it was 5-1 Tigers through two.

PUT EM OUT: Reyes started the third with another single. Nick Ames walked and Hammonds got some dejá vu with another bases clearing tripple from Cam Warner made it 7-1.

ONE FOR GOOD MEASURE: In the 6th Moises Nolasco made his first appearance north of the Gulf Coast League. McMillan walked, and Parker Meadows drove a run in with a single to left field.

GAME TWO:

DOUBLE NICK: Horvath did it again in the second inning. He lined a double into left field, advanced to third on a base hit for Jean Carmona. When the ball came in on Carmona's single, Horvath got caught between third and home. Connecticut lost a handle on the throw to third

JOYN ME: That's what Tyler Joyner said to the boys as he took the mound in game two. It was his first start as a pro, and it could not have gone much better. He tossed all seven innings, allowed three hits and struckout seven. At a point he retired eleven in a row, and retired the side in order to end the game.

TWO FOR SIX: Aberdeen backed Joyner in the final frame with two more runs. Milton Ramos drove home one with an RBI. Yahn stole the other on a double steal with Alexis Torres and it was 3-0 IronBirds at the end of the night.

UP NEXT: Aberdeen needs to stay hot. Tomorrow the series finale between the 'Birds and the Tigers at 7:05 from Leidos Field at Ripken Stadium.

