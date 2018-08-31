Sports Statistics from the Stats Crew
Looking for sports stats?



IronBirds Split Second Doubleheader of Series

August 31, 2018 - New York-Penn League (NYPL) - Aberdeen IronBirds News Release

Aberdeen, M.D - Connecticut bounced back in game one from a sweep last night in the doubleheader that started the series. They took game one 8-1. Tyler Joyner led the charge in game two and dealt a seven inning shutout for a 3-0 IronBirds win.

GAME ONE:

HAMMONDS HAMMERED: Connecticut started game one with a bang off of IronBird starter Matt Hammonds. In the 5th inning Daniel Reyes got things started with a single, back to back walks loaded the bases with one out. Sam McMillan got an RBI single to score one run.

Jose King batted next and drilled a bases clearing tripple that opened up the ballgame. Before the inning ended, Jeremiah Burks put an RBI sac fly into left field and Aberdeen fell behind 5-0.

HOPE FROM HORVATH: Nick Horvath cranked a double in the second inning with one out and Willy Yahn on base. Yahn scored on the two bagger and it was 5-1 Tigers through two.

PUT EM OUT: Reyes started the third with another single. Nick Ames walked and Hammonds got some dejá vu with another bases clearing tripple from Cam Warner made it 7-1.

ONE FOR GOOD MEASURE: In the 6th Moises Nolasco made his first appearance north of the Gulf Coast League. McMillan walked, and Parker Meadows drove a run in with a single to left field.

GAME TWO:

DOUBLE NICK: Horvath did it again in the second inning. He lined a double into left field, advanced to third on a base hit for Jean Carmona. When the ball came in on Carmona's single, Horvath got caught between third and home. Connecticut lost a handle on the throw to third

JOYN ME: That's what Tyler Joyner said to the boys as he took the mound in game two. It was his first start as a pro, and it could not have gone much better. He tossed all seven innings, allowed three hits and struckout seven. At a point he retired eleven in a row, and retired the side in order to end the game.

TWO FOR SIX: Aberdeen backed Joyner in the final frame with two more runs. Milton Ramos drove home one with an RBI. Yahn stole the other on a double steal with Alexis Torres and it was 3-0 IronBirds at the end of the night.

UP NEXT: Aberdeen needs to stay hot. Tomorrow the series finale between the 'Birds and the Tigers at 7:05 from Leidos Field at Ripken Stadium.

• Discuss this story on the New York-Penn League message board...

New York-Penn League Stories from August 31, 2018


The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.

Other Recent Aberdeen IronBirds Stories