Muckdogs Game Notes - at Mahoning Valley

Today's Game- Batavia ends their final road trip of the regular season with the Mahoning Valley Scrappers, who are in first place in the Pinckney Division. They hold a 4.5 game lead over Batavia with four games to go.

That was last night- The Muckdogs split the doubleheader with the Scrappers last night, both games being decided by one run. The first game was lost by a 2-1 score, but the Muckdogs bounced back for a 1-0 shutout win over the Scrappers in game two behind seven strikeouts from Peyton Culbertson.

Just Win, Baby- The final four games that Batavia will play this season are against the two teams above them in the division. If the Muckdogs can come out with four wins, they can hold on to their wild card hopes. Their elimation number is two, so two wins by the Brooklyn Cyclones can eliminate the Muckdogs no matter how many games they win.

Bradshaw's Big Bat- Since joining the Muckdogs roster on August 17th, Davis Bradshaw has been putting up incredible numbers. He's batting .333 having snapped his seven-game hit streak. Five of those games were multi-hit games, including the only 5-5 game in the NYPL this season.

Guaimaro Getting After it- OF Alberto Guaimaro has been heating up for Batavia, knocking hits in 16 of his last 20 games, putting up 23 hits in that stretch. He also was riding an eight-game hit streak in the middle of that span, where he totaled 12 hits in that time.

Rodriguez Rocks The Rubber- LHP Manuel Rodriguez has been lights out for Batavia this season from the bullpen. He had a stretch has lasted 42 innings without giving up an earned run for Rodriguez. Six of his last nine outings have seen him also strike out at least four batters.

Two-out trouble- The Muckdogs have had issues getting out of innings once they've reorded two outs. Batavia has given up a .252 average with RISP and two outs. Of Batavia's 312 runs against, 120 of them have crossed the plate with RISP and two outs.

Close Calls- Batavia has played a total of 72 games this season, 45 of which have been decided by two runs or less. Batavia has played the most one-run games of any team this season, and the Muckdogs are 23-22 in games decided by two or less. Batavia has the second-best reord in one-run games, and the worst record in two-run games at 4-9.

Recent Roster Action- On August 28th, C Nick Fortes was promoted to Greensboro and C Keegan Fish was promoted to Batavia from the GCL.

Marlins Update- The Marlins had yesterday off.

