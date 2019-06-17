IronBirds Back at .500 After Loss

June 17, 2019 - New York-Penn League (NYPL) - Aberdeen IronBirds News Release





BROOKLY, NY - For the second straight time this season, the IronBirds split a two game series with a game two loss. Brooklyn's pitching was stellar, and some defensive mistakes cost Aberdeen in a 4-1 loss at MCU Park.

W: Garrison Bryant

L: Adam Stauffer (0-1)

SV: Daniel Goggin

BIG MOMENTS

- Brooklyn's leadoff man scored in the first inning after reaching on single to center. Ranfy Aldon stole second and got to third on a throwing error by Cody Roberts. A sac-fly RBI brought him home to make it 1-0.

- The 'Birds surrendered three runs in the third, inclduing a two run homer from Luke Ritter to make it 4-0.

- Aberdeen's only two hits came in the 6th from Jean Carmona and Robert Neustrom. Neustrom's scored Ian Evans who walked earlier in the inning and made it 4-1.

KEY IRONBIRDS CONTRIBUTORS

- Adam Stauffer: L, 4.0 IP, 4 R, 2 ER, 1 BB, 5 K

- Reed Hayes: 4.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 2 BB

NEWS & NOTES

- Aberdeen's bats struckout a season high 14 times to the dominant Cyclones pitching.

- 10th Round Pick in the 2019 draft Jordan Cannon made his professional debut, going 0-for-3

- Reed Hayes rejoined the roster Sunday and put together a dominant four hitless innings, allowing two baserunners.

WHAT'S NEXT

IronBirds vs. Tri-City Valleycats, Tuesday 7:05 p.m.

Leidos Field at Ripken Stadium - Aberdeen, M.D.

Probables: RHP Leonardo Rodriguez (first start) vs. RHP Manny Ramierez

• Discuss this story on the New York-Penn League message board...





New York-Penn League Stories from June 17, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.