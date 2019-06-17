Tigers Blank Lake Monsters for First Home Win in 2019

June 17, 2019 - New York-Penn League (NYPL) - Connecticut Tigers News Release





Norwich, CT - Chavez Fernander pitched five scoreless innings and the Connecticut Tigers (2-2) got their first shutout with a 3-0 win over the Vermont Lake Monsters (3-1).

Fernander's final line included four strikeouts with two hits given up. For the second straight night, the Tigers' starter did not surrender a run in the outing.

The Tigers were able to push across the first and only runs of the game in the fourth inning. After Austin Briggs replaced Hogan Harris (Loss, 0-1), Kelvin Smith hit a two-RBI single to center scoring Jordan Verdon and Clark Brinkman. Matt Jarecki followed in the inning with a sacrifice fly to make it 3-0.

Harris ended the night going 3.1 innings with three runs on two hits and five strikeouts. Smith went 1-for-2 with two RBI and a hit-by-pitch. Connecticut is now 2-0 when Smith records an RBI. Brinkman scored his team-leading third run of the season.

The Connecticut pitching staff gave up just one hit from the fifth inning to the final out of the game. The bullpen of Christhian Tortosa (Hold, 1), Juan Aguilera (Hold, 1) and Drew Beyer (Hold,1) allowed one hit combined through three innings of relief.

Austin Anderson (Save, 1) finished off the game for the Tigers with a one-two-three inning in the ninth. This was the second career save for Anderson and his first in the New York-Penn League.

The Connecticut Tigers are back in action tomorrow when they travel to Staten Island to take on the Yankees. Jack O'Loughlin (0-0, 0.00) will get his first start of the 2019 season. This is his second career start with the Connecticut Tigers.

You can catch all the action tomorrow night on the Norwich Courtyard by Marriott Connecticut Tigers Radio Network on 1310 WICH. Elijah Gonzalez will have the call. First pitch is scheduled for 7:00 p.m.

New York-Penn League Stories from June 17, 2019

