Three New Players Added to CT Tigers

NORWICH, Ct. - The Connecticut Tigers have received three players from the West Michigan Whitecaps prior to tonight's contest against the Vermont Lake Monsters. Kingston Liniak, Jose King and Avery Tuck have been added to the 2019 roster for the Class A Short Season affiliate of the Detroit Tigers.

Liniak will wear jersey #17, King will wear jersey #56, and Tuck will wear jersey #39.

Connecticut wraps up a two-game set against the Vermont Lake Monsters tonight before heading to Staten Island tomorrow night. First pitch is scheduled for 7:05 p.m.

