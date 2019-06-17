Spinners ride three run fourth to 6-1 victory, series sweep of Renegades on the road

June 17, 2019 - New York-Penn League (NYPL) - Lowell Spinners News Release





WAPPINGERS FALLS, N.Y. - After pulling out a 5-2 victory in the first of two in Wappingers Falls, the Lowell Spinners (3-1) rode home runs from Marino Campana and Jecorrah Arnold en route to a 5-2 victory over the Hudson Valley Renegades (1-3), completing their first sweep of the season.

The Spinners got on the board first as Nick Northcut singled to center field, scoring Marino Campana from third, giving Lowell an early 1-0 lead. The single extended Northcut's hitting streak to four games and increased his RBI tally to five games in four games. The Renegades would get the run back in the bottom half, however, thanks to an errant snap throw by Elih Marrero that scored K.V. Edwards from third base.

Marrero got his redemption, however, as he singled to lead off the top of the third and later scored on a Campana home run that ricocheted off the light pole - giving the Spinners a 3-1 lead.

In the top of the fourth inning, the Spinners blew it open scoring three runs on as many hits. After Gilberto Jimenez led the inning off with a strike out, Arnold launched his first home run of the season over the left field fence, giving Lowell a 4-1 lead.

Following a Ricardo Cubillan triple and a Kervin Suarez hit by a pitch, Marrero lined the ball into center field for a single, driving in both Cubillan and Suarez and giving the Spinners a commanding 6-1 lead.

Lowell added three more in the top of the ninth when Marrero drove in Cubillan on an RBI single, and a Northcut triple drove home Marrero and Campanella.

The Spinners are back at home where they take on the Brooklyn Cyclones in their first three-game home stand of the season, first pitch is scheduled for 7:05 p.m.

• Discuss this story on the New York-Penn League message board...





New York-Penn League Stories from June 17, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.