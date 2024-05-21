Iowa Wild Signs Forward Gavin Hain to One-Year, Two-Way AHL Contract

DES MOINES, Iowa - Iowa Wild General Manager Matt Hendricks today announced the American Hockey League (AHL) club has signed forward Gavin Hain to a one-year, two-way AHL contract.

Hain, 24 (4/3/2000), recorded 10 points (6-4=10), 20 penalty minutes (PIM), and a plus-3 rating in 47 games with the Iowa Wild during the 2023-24 season. He also scored two goals in six games with the Iowa Heartlanders. The 5-foot-11, 194-pound native of Grand Rapids, Minn., spent the previous five seasons at the University of North Dakota, where he totaled 55 points (31-24=55) and 121 PIM across 141 games.

Hain was originally selected by the Philadelphia Flyers in the sixth round (174th overall) of the 2018 NHL Draft. Hain wears sweater No. 6 with the Iowa Wild.

