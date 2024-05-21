Monsters Playoff Games to Air on Newsradio WTAM 100 AM/106.9 FM

May 21, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Cleveland Monsters News Release







CLEVELAND - The AHL's Cleveland Monsters announced Tuesday that for the duration of the 2024 Calder Cup Playoffs, Monsters games, all of which are broadcast on FOX Sports 1350 The Gambler, will also air on Newsradio WTAM 1100 AM/106.9 FM when not in direct conflict with Cleveland Guardians games. The Monsters' first WTAM broadcast will be Wednesday's Game 3 of the best-of-five game North Division Finals, live from Upstate Medical University Arena in Syracuse, NY at 7:00 pm EST. Longtime "Voice of the Monsters" Tony Brown will handle the play-by-play alongside Cleveland Hockey Legend and Monsters Sr. Vice President of Operations/Team Services Jock Callander as Cleveland looks to advance to the AHL's Eastern Conference Finals with a win over the Syracuse Crunch. The Monsters lead the series two games to none.

"This is a monumental development for the Monsters and one we are excited to share with our devoted fans," said Monsters President Mike Ostrowski on Tuesday. "We deeply value our longstanding partnership with iHeartRadio and the reach of WTAM will help make our Calder Cup Playoff games more widely available to fans across Northeast Ohio. We are honored to bring Monsters Playoff Hockey to Cleveland's premier radio news and sports destination."

Throughout the reaminder of the postseason, all Monsters games, including games airing on WTAM, will continue to be heard on FOX Sports 1350 The Gambler , are available for free audio streaming on the iHeartRadio app , and available live and on-demand via the AHL's streaming service, AHLTV.

