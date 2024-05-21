Syracuse Crunch Owner Howard Dolgon Selected for Induction into New York State Hockey Hall of Fame Class of 2024

May 21, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Syracuse Crunch News Release







SYRACUSE, N.Y. - Syracuse Crunch Owner Howard Dolgon has been selected for induction into the New York State Hockey Hall of Fame Class of 2024.

Other members of the New York State Hockey Hall of Fame Class of 2024 include Denis Potvin, Mike Eruzione, Ken Morrow, Ed Westfall, Sam Rosen, Frank Colabufo, Steve Warr, Mark Taylor, Don Kirnan, Bill Beaney, Scott Montagna, Courtney Burke and Lindsay Lasala.

"Howard has had an exceptional body of work in the game of hockey," said Rene M. LeRoux, Executive Director of the NYS Hockey Hall of Fame. "Howard is liked and respected by everyone in all levels of the game."

Dolgon established the Syracuse Hockey Ownership Team in 1993 to bring an American Hockey League franchise back to the city of Syracuse. He coordinated the purchase of the Hamilton Canucks and created the Syracuse Crunch. The team played their first game in downtown Syracuse on Sept. 30, 1994 and recently completed its 30th regular season.

Over 30 seasons, Dolgon and the Crunch have been at the forefront of the AHL. In 2010, Dolgon was honored by the league as the recipient of the James C. Hendy Memorial Award as the AHL's outstanding executive. He was the driving force behind the Mirabito Outdoor Classic, the first outdoor game in AHL history, which was hosted by the Crunch at the New York State Fairgrounds on Feb. 20, 2010 and set an AHL single-game attendance record of 21,508. On Nov. 22, 2014, Dolgon set another hockey benchmark as he led the Crunch to host the first hockey game in Syracuse University's Carrier Dome as part of the Toyota Frozen Dome Classic. The game set a then North American indoor attendance record with 30,715 fans.

Dolgon was selected as the winner of the Thomas Ebright Award for outstanding career contributions to the AHL following the success of the Toyota Frozen Dome Classic in 2014. He was also honored with the 2014 Crystal Ball Award by the Central New York Sales and Marketing Executives.

A founding member of Alan Taylor Communications, Inc., the leading independent sports public relations agency in the country, Dolgon has spent more than 30 years in the public relations and marketing field. A graduate of Brooklyn (N.Y.) College, Dolgon created and implemented numerous award-winning programs for a variety of corporations including MasterCard International, General Mills and Diageo. He handled promotions throughout the United States, Europe and South America for World Cup Soccer and the Olympic Games. Both Dolgon and Taylor were named by the New York Daily News as two of the top 40 influential sport figures in New York.

Dolgon has served as visiting professor at the prestigious S.I. Newhouse School of Public Communications at Syracuse University and was a member of the Board of Advisors for the David B. Falk College of Sport and Human Dynamics sport management program. He also served as a member of the AHL's Executive Committee.

Dolgon currently resides in Boca Raton, Florida. He has three sons, Mike, Garrett (Samantha) and Connor (Nicole), and four grandchildren, Ellie, Daisy, Annabelle and Madeline.

The New York State Hockey Hall of Fame Class of 2024 Induction Ceremony will take place on Saturday, July 13 at the Hilton Garden Inn in Troy, NY. Tickets to the Induction Ceremony are on sale now and can be purchased by calling 518-877-5170 or emailing [email protected].

Single game tickets and ticket packages for the 2024 Calder Cup Playoffs are on sale now and can be purchased in person at the Crunch office located inside the Upstate Medical University Arena at Onondaga County War Memorial at 800 S. State St. in Syracuse, by calling the office at 315-473-4444 or online through Ticketmaster. For the latest Crunch news, visit www.syracusecrunch.com or follow the club on Facebook (www.facebook.com/syracusecrunch), Twitter (@SyracuseCrunch) and Instagram (@syracusecrunch).

American Hockey League Stories from May 21, 2024

