Andrea Marino Named to CNY Business Journal's 40 Under Forty Class of 2024

August 8, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Syracuse Crunch News Release







SYRACUSE, N.Y. - The CNY Business Journal has selected Andrea Marino, vice president of corporate partnerships for the Syracuse Crunch, as a member of the 40 under Forty Class of 2024.

40 under Forty recognizes 40 people under the age of 40 who have excelled in the workplace and in the Central New York community.

In her role with the Crunch, Marino oversees the management and contract fulfillment of more than one hundred corporate partners, while maintaining sponsorship inventory. She also coordinates with public relations, game operations, community relations and ticketing departments to create and execute sponsor programs that support partner and team marketing and community initiatives. She has been with the organization since the 2014-15 season.

Along with her daily responsibilities, Marino has been pivotal in managing sponsor obligations for the Crunch's premier events and significant partnerships. In 2014, she coordinated sponsor activations and signage for the Toyota Frozen Dome Classic, which set a new United States professional hockey indoor attendance record (30,715) and was the first hockey game held in Syracuse University's then Carrier Dome. She also worked with the American Hockey League on marketing, sponsor activation, signage and transportation needs leading up to and during the 2016 Toyota AHL All-Star Classic. In 2019, Marino played a key role in an 11-year sponsorship agreement between Onondaga County, Upstate Medical University and the Crunch that included naming rights of the Upstate Medical University Arena at Onondaga County War Memorial.

Under her leadership, the Crunch's sponsorship efforts have been recognized annually by the AHL for exceeding the league's corporate cash account renewal rate standard. Following the 2022-23 season, the team received all three of the league's sponsorship awards - generating more than $300,000 in new corporate cash, increasing renewed cash revenue by 6.34% and growing overall corporate cash revenue by 28.18%. Most recently, she oversaw the Crunch's highest overall corporate cash revenue generating season and highest renewed cash revenue, while having a personal-best selling season in 2023-24.

During her career with the Crunch, Marino has led many of the team's community efforts. Along with playing an essential role in kicking off the Crunch's Mental Wellness Campaign last season, Marino has served as a Mentoring Monday mentor since 2021, which helps connect young professionals with the Central New York women's business community. She is also a frequent guest speaker for Syracuse University classes and organizations, including previously participating in SU's Women in Sports and Events' Professional Women of Syracuse panel.

Marino and the other 40 under Forty nominees will be honored by the CNY Business Journal during an awards ceremony at The Oncenter on Thursday, Nov. 14.

Ticket packages for the 2024-25 season are on sale now and can be purchased in person at the Crunch office located inside the Upstate Medical University Arena at Onondaga County War Memorial at 800 S. State St. in Syracuse, by calling the office at 315-473-4444 or online through Ticketmaster. For the latest Crunch news, visit www.syracusecrunch.com or follow the club on Facebook (www.facebook.com/syracusecrunch), X (@SyracuseCrunch) and Instagram (@syracusecrunch).

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from August 8, 2024

Andrea Marino Named to CNY Business Journal's 40 Under Forty Class of 2024 - Syracuse Crunch

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.