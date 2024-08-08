Ducks Alumni to Participate in Nicholas Spehar Memorial Game this Saturday, August 10 at San Diego Ice Arena

ANAHEIM, Calif. - The Anaheim Ducks announced today that alumni Kevin Bieksa, Ryan Miller, Vitaly Vishnevski and Terry Yake, along with other former NHL players will participate in the 2024 Warrior For Life Fund (WFLF) Face-Off For Heroes Nicholas Spehar Memorial Game this Saturday, Aug. 10 from 4:30- 6:30 p.m. at San Diego Ice Arena.

This special game will feature a team of NHL alumni facing off against members of the Naval Special Warfare community to honor the life and service of Second-Class Petty Officer (SEAL) Nicholas Spehar, who was killed in action Aug. 6, 2011, in Wardak Province, Afghanistan. This event is co-sponsored by the NHL and Operation Hat Trick. All proceeds raised will benefit the Warrior For Life Fund.

The NHL alumni team will feature Hockey Hall of Famer Joe Mullen, Stanley Cup Champion Ken Linseman in addition to former Ducks players Kevin Bieksa, Ryan Miller, Vitaly Vishnevski and Terry Yake. This game is part of the WFLF ongoing mission to support active duty, veterans, and their families through sports and community engagement. The fund believes in the power of sports to help individuals navigate the unique challenges of combat deployments and life after service.

The WFLF works with several organizations to provide support for active duty, retired veterans and their families through the sport of hockey. WFLF has hosted memorial hockey games on the East Coast for over 10 years, with events in Virginia Beach, Boston, and Washington, D.C. These events have included over 540 participants, such as Gold Star families, veterans, active-duty personnel, and NHL Alumni. The Nicholas Spehar Memorial Game marks the second annual Face Off For Heroes event on the West Coast.

San Diego Ice Arena is located at 11048 Ice Skate Place, San Diego, CA 92126.

Tickets to the Nicholas Spehar Memorial Game are available for purchase at this link or can be purchased at the rink. To donate and learn more about the Warrior For Life Fund, please visit WarriorForLifeFund.org.

