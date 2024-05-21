FYI: Bruce Landon Way Sidewalk to Close Wednesday

Beginning on Wednesday, May 22, if you need to visit us at our offices inside the MassMutual Center, please take note of the following due to the construction of the new parking garage on Bruce Landon Way:

The pedestrian sidewalk on Bruce Landon Way from the corner of Main Street to the box office doors will not be accessible.

Visitors will be asked to enter via Dwight Street to reach the T-Birds offices and the MassMutual Center box office entrance.

If you are walking from MGM Springfield, please come down State Street, turn left onto Dwight Street, and continue to the corner of Bruce Landon Way to access the Thunderbirds offices.

