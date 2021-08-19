Iowa Wild Signs Defenseman Doyle Somerby to a One-Year AHL Contract

DES MOINES, Iowa - Iowa Wild announced today the American Hockey League (AHL) club has signed defenseman Doyle Somerby to a one-year AHL contract.

Somerby, 27 (7/4/94) played 24 AHL games with the Tucson Roadrunners during the 2020-21 season, accruing one goal, six assists for seven points. The Marblehead, Mass. native also played 17 games with the South Carolina Stingrays of the ECHL in 2020-21 where he tallied five assists. Leading up to 2020-21, Somerby spent three seasons with the Cleveland Monsters AHL club. In total, the defenseman has skated in 189 AHL games and recorded 11 goals, 31 assists for 42 points.

Before entering the professional ranks, Somerby was a four-year member of the Boston University Terriers of Hockey East. He played 151 games with the Terriers and put up eight goals, 19 assists for 27 points. In 2014-15 the Terriers won both the regular season and playoff championship in Hockey East. Somerby also served as team captain during his senior season in 2016-17.

The 6-foot-6, 218-pound blueliner was selected in the fifth round (#125 overall) by the New York Islanders in the 2012 NHL Entry Draft.

