Cleveland Monsters Announce Promotional Schedule and Single Game Tickets on Sale

CLEVELAND - The Cleveland Monsters announced today the team's 2021-22 promotional schedule complete with fan-favorite promotions, community themes and giveaways. Single game tickets are also on sale beginning at noon today with prices starting at just $10 per seat.

The Monsters will drop the puck for Opening Night presented by SeatGeek on Friday, October 15, against the Syracuse Crunch and will host a 15th Season Celebration the following night to close out the homestand. Recurring theme nights like 1-2-3 Fridays presented by Pepsi & Sugardale, Blue Jackets Nights and Monsters Family Days will return throughout the season, along with fan favorites like The Holiday Hockey Game on Friday, December 17, Pucks and Paws on Sunday, March 27, and the Purple Game benefitting the American Cancer Society on Saturday, April 2. Fans can experience another unique Cleveland Rocks Night on Saturday, January 29, with a special rock legend bobblehead giveaway as well as Fan Salute on the final home game of the season on Sunday, April 24.

In addition to the team's primary jerseys and Columbus Blue Jackets-themed white jerseys, the Monsters will feature four specialty jerseys worn in-game and sold in auction to benefit local charities. This season's specialty jerseys include an aviation-themed jersey on Top Gun Tribute Night, a special National Cookie Day-themed jersey with partial proceeds benefitting A Special Wish Foundation, a new take on the team's annual Purple Game jersey benefitting the American Cancer Society, and a 90s Nickelodeon-inspired jersey.

This season, the Monsters will continue to Grow the Game with several Diversity and Inclusion themed games with proceeds raised on each night benefitting a local partner charity. In celebration of Hanukkah, Jewish Heritage Night will take place on Friday, December 3, followed by the return of Pride Night on Friday, January 21. Additionally, the Monsters annual Black Heritage Celebration will take place on Friday, February 25, with Women's History Celebration following on Saturday, March 5, and Hispanic Heritage Night on Friday, March 25.

A breakdown of the promotional schedule is included below.

Giveaway Nights

Smart Phone Stand Giveaway courtesy of UH Sports Medicine at Opening Night on Friday, October 15 (first 5,000 fans)

Aviator Sunglasses Giveaway at Top Gun Tribute Night on Friday, November 19 (first 10,000 fans)

16-Bit Monsters Hockey T-Shirt at Video Game Night on Monday, December 27 (first 5,000 fans)

Rock Legend Bobblehead presented by Dominion Energy at Cleveland Rocks Night on Saturday, January 29 (first 10,000 fans)

Exclusive Monsters Trading Card set on Collector's Day on Sunday, March 13 (first 5,000 fans)

Purple Cheer sticks presented by Anthem on Purple Game on Saturday, April 2 (first 10,000 fans)

Additional Theme Nights

First Responders Night presented by Physician's Ambulance - Friday, November 5

Salute to Service - Saturday, November 6

Cleveland Charge Night - Friday, November 26

National Cookie Day with Michael Symon - Saturday, December 4

Video Game Night with Cavs Legion GC - Monday, December 27

Recurring Promotional Nights

1-2-3 Fridays: $1 Pepsi products, $2 Sugardale hot dogs and $3 select beer specials

Monsters Family Days: Kids can enjoy Monsters Kids Meals that include a Sugardale hot dog, an ice-cold Pepsi and chips for only $6

Blue Jackets Nights: The team will wear special Blue Jackets-inspired jerseys while the in-game presentation for the evening will include elements from the Monsters' NHL affiliate in Columbus

Fans can stay tuned to the Monsters social channels, visit clevelandmonsters.com, or download the Monsters Mobile App presented by University Hospitals for further details on upcoming promotions including new special ticket packages, specialty jersey designs, and more to be announced soon!

'Home and Away' 10 Game Packs are on sale now! These plans offer the most flexibility, value, and convenience around and include the 10 biggest weekend home games of 2021-22, plus a FREE AHLTV Monsters Road Game Subscription, and flexible ticket exchange options.

SINGLE GAME TICKETS FOR THE 2021-22 SEASON WILL GO ON SALE TO THE PUBLIC TODAY, AUGUST 19, AT NOON.

Monsters Hockey Club Members will enjoy early pre-sale access on Thursday morning to purchase tickets before the public on sale. Monsters Hockey Club memberships, which include the lowest prices, best seat locations, added-value benefits and access to the team are also on sale now and start at only $11 per seat per game.

