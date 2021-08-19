Abbotsford Canucks Announce Seat Selection Dates

Abbotsford, B.C. - The Abbotsford Canucks have announced Seat Selection dates and details for their inaugural season at the Abbotsford Centre, taking place from August 30th to September 12th. Seat selection will consist of four different phases and priority will be based on the term, location, and time in which your deposit was placed.

DATES: August 30 to September 12

*Seat selection will not take place during the September long weekend (September 3 - September 6)

TIMES: Weekdays: 3PM to 9PM, Weekends: 10AM to 7PM

LOCATION: Abbotsford Centre

RSVP DEADLINE: Sunday, August 22

PHASE 1: Club Memberships (Rinkside, Platinum, or Gold) - Starting Mon, Aug 30

PHASE 2: Blue Line

PHASE 3: Off & Def Corners

PHASE 4: End zones

Information on Season Ticket Memberships, including detailed pricing and a seating map can be found at abbotsford.canucks.com/tickets. Single-game ticket options and group packages will be announced soon.

Benefits:

Season Ticket Members will also receive exclusive benefits, such as:

15% discount at the Team Store

Pre-sale opportunities for concerts and other events

Recognition of support on the Abbotsford Canucks Season Ticket Members Founders Wall

Complimentary access to watch all of the team's road games via AHLTV

Exclusive member events

