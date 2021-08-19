Thunderbirds Sign Forwards Shawn Cameron & Nic Pierog

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. - The Springfield Thunderbirds announced today that they have signed forwards Shawn Cameron and Nic Pierog to one-year AHL contracts.

Cameron, 25, skated in 23 ECHL games with Greenville in his first pro season this past spring, tallying 10 points (4g, 6a). He also played in 11 AHL contests with the Utica Comets, where he put up three points (1g, 2a). The 5-foot-11, 194-pound winger turned pro following a four-year collegiate career at R.I.T., where he posted 71 points (35g, 36a) in 140 games.

Pierog, 28, finished tied for 15th in the ECHL with 24 goals in 2020-21 as a member of the Indy Fuel. He added 21 assists for 45 points in 61 total games with the Fuel. Pierog has eclipsed the 20-goal plateau in each of his last three ECHL seasons, including a career-high 32 with the Manchester Monarchs in 2018-19. The 6-foot-2, 209-pound forward has also skated in 15 career AHL games with Providence and Bridgeport, posting five points (3g, 2a).

