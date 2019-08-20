Iowa Wild Announces Schedule Change
August 20, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Iowa Wild News Release
DES MOINES, IOWA - Iowa Wild announced today a change to the team's 2019-20 schedule.
Originally scheduled for Feb. 28, the Wild's road contest against the San Jose Barracuda has been changed to Monday, March 2. Puck drop is scheduled for 9:00 p.m. CT.
The Iowa Wild 2019-20 regular season is presented by MercyOne Des Moines Medical Center and runs from October through April. For more information, please contact the Wild office by calling 515-564-8700 or by visiting www.iowawild.com.
