Iowa Wild Announces Schedule Change

August 20, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Iowa Wild News Release





DES MOINES, IOWA - Iowa Wild announced today a change to the team's 2019-20 schedule.

Originally scheduled for Feb. 28, the Wild's road contest against the San Jose Barracuda has been changed to Monday, March 2. Puck drop is scheduled for 9:00 p.m. CT.

The Iowa Wild 2019-20 regular season is presented by MercyOne Des Moines Medical Center and runs from October through April. For more information, please contact the Wild office by calling 515-564-8700 or by visiting www.iowawild.com.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from August 20, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.