Rampage Agree to Terms with Defenseman Rob O'Gara

August 20, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - San Antonio Rampage News Release





SAN ANTONIO, TX - San Antonio Rampage General Manager Kevin McDonald announced today that the team has agreed to terms with defenseman Rob O'Gara on an AHL contract for the 2019-20 season.

O'Gara, 26, is preparing for his fourth professional season. The Massapequa, New York native appeared in 47 AHL games last season as an assistant captain with the Hartford Wolf Pack, notching three goals, 11 points, and a career-high 64 penalty minutes. O'Gara ranked third on the team with a plus-3 rating.

A fifth-round draft pick of the Boston Bruins in 2011, O'Gara has appeared in 33 career NHL games with the Bruins and New York Rangers, totaling three assists and six penalty minutes. In 154 career AHL games with the Wolf Pack and Providence Bruins, O'Gara has posted 10 goals, 33 points, 114 penalty minutes, and a plus-21 rating.

The 6-foot-4 defenseman played four seasons of NCAA hockey at Yale University from 2012-16, appearing in 133 college games and winning a National Championship in 2013. O'Gara totaled 14 goals and 51 points at Yale, along with 134 penalty minutes and a plus-29 rating. He was twice named the ECAC's Defensive Defenseman of the Year, and he is the only player in Yale hockey history to win the John Poinier Award three times, given to the program's best defenseman.

O'Gara was a two-time All-American at Yale and was twice named First-Team All-ECAC.

