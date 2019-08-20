Wolf Pack Sign Defenseman Jeff Taylor

HARTFORD: Hartford Wolf Pack general manager Chris Drury announced today that the Wolf Pack has signed defenseman Jeff Taylor to an AHL contract.

Taylor, a 25-year-old native of Clifton Park, NY, has split his first two pro seasons between the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins of the AHL and the ECHL's Wheeling Nailers. In 42 games with the Penguins in 2018-19, the 6-0, 185-pound Taylor scored two goals and added six assists for eight points while serving 33 minutes in penalties. In his only ECHL appearance of the season, Taylor contributed one assist to the Wheeling attack.

In 62 total AHL games, Taylor has chalked up two goals and seven assists for nine points, along with 41 penalty minutes. In 29 career ECHL contests, he has amassed four goals and 16 assists for 20 points, plus 26 PIM.

Before turning pro, Taylor played four seasons of ECAC action with Union College, helping the Dutchmen to an NCAA title as a freshman in 2013-14. A two-time ECAC All-Star, he put up 18-74-92 in 149 career college contests, with 107 PIM.

Taylor was a seventh-round (203rd overall) selection by the Pittsburgh Penguins in the 2014 NHL Draft.

JEFF TAYLOR'S AMATEUR AND PROFESSIONAL RECORD

Regular Season Playoffs

Year Team Lge. GP G A PTS PIM GP G A Pts. PIM

2013-14 Union College ECAC 41 3 13 16 18 --- --- --- --- ---

2014-15 Union College ECAC 34 4 27 31 28 --- --- --- --- ---

2015-16 Union College ECAC 36 2 10 12 37 --- --- --- --- ---

2016-17 Union College ECAC 38 9 24 33 24 --- --- --- --- ---

Wilkes-Barre/Scr. AHL 6 0 0 0 0 --- --- --- --- ---

2017-18 Wilkes-Barre/Scr. AHL 14 0 1 1 8 --- --- --- --- ---

Wheeling ECHL 28 4 15 19 26 --- --- --- --- ---

2018-19 Wilkes-Barre/Scr. AHL 42 2 6 8 33 --- --- --- --- ---

Wheeling ECHL 1 0 1 1 0 --- --- --- --- ---

