Barracuda Announce 2019-20 Regular-Season Date Change

August 20, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - San Jose Barracuda News Release





SAN JOSE, CA - ?The San Jose Barracuda (@SJBarracuda), proud AHL (@TheAHL) affiliate of the San Jose Sharks (@SanJoseSharks), have announced a date change for the 2019-20 regular-season schedule:

Friday, February 28th's game against the Iowa Wild has been moved to Monday, March 2 (7:00 p.m.).

