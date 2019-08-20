Barracuda Announce 2019-20 Regular-Season Date Change
August 20, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - San Jose Barracuda News Release
SAN JOSE, CA - ?The San Jose Barracuda (@SJBarracuda), proud AHL (@TheAHL) affiliate of the San Jose Sharks (@SanJoseSharks), have announced a date change for the 2019-20 regular-season schedule:
Friday, February 28th's game against the Iowa Wild has been moved to Monday, March 2 (7:00 p.m.).
Check out the San Jose Barracuda Statistics
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from August 20, 2019
- Rampage Agree to Terms with Defenseman Rob O'Gara - San Antonio Rampage
- Wolf Pack Sign Defenseman Jeff Taylor - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Iowa Wild Announces Schedule Change - Iowa Wild
- Barracuda Announce 2019-20 Regular-Season Date Change - San Jose Barracuda
- Columbus Blue Jackets, Cleveland Monsters Announce Multi-Year Extension of Affiliation Partnership - Cleveland Monsters
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.