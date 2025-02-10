Sports stats



Canadian Premier League

Introducing the 2025 CPL Home Openers, Presented by WestJet!

February 10, 2025 - Canadian Premier League (CPL) YouTube Video


Our league. Our country. Our football.

We're back, Canada

Here are the 2025 #CanPL home openers presented by WestJet for all eight clubs from coast to coast

Music licensed from Lickd. The biggest mainstream and stock music platform for content creators. The Difference by Flume, https://lickd.lnk.to/BoZwSsID License ID: X6z6e4YJkV9 If you want to use music from famous artists, try Lickd to get track credits and unlimited stock music: https://app.lickd.co/r/8df7530ce97d444aa6aae3e3f7168814

Check out the Canadian Premier League Statistics

• Discuss this story on the Canadian Premier League message board...

Canadian Premier League Stories from February 10, 2025


The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.


Sports Statistics from the Stats Crew
OurSports Central