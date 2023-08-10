Inked: Ryan Chyzowski and Parker Gahagen

Lehigh Valley, PA - The Lehigh Valley Phantoms have signed forward Ryan Chyzowski and goaltender Parker Gahagen to one-year AHL contracts for the 2023-24 season.

Chyzowski, 23, is a left-handed shooting center from Kamloops, BC. He spent most of last season with the Toronto Marlies scoring two goals with one assist for three points in 36 games and then played in seven postseason contests in the Calder Cup Playoffs scoring two goals with one assist. He also played in five regular season games with the ECHL Newfoundland Growlers scoring 5-4-9 and also three games in the ECHL Kelly Cup Playoffs.

The third-year pro has played in 59 career games in the AHL, all with Toronto, scoring 7-1-8. He has also played in 34 career games with Newfoundland scoring 18-19-38.

The Medicine Hat Tigers product played in 280 career games in the Western Hockey League scoring 98 goals in his Major Juniors career with 119 assists for 217 points. Chyzowski was Medicine Hat's captain in the shortened 2020-21 campaign after serving as an alternate captain for two years.

Ryan is the son of former NHL'er Dave Chyzowski who played in 126 career games with the New York Islanders and Chicago Blackhawks scoring 15-16-31. Dave Chyzowski also played in 212 AHL games over five seasons scoring 77-84-161 during stays with the Capital District Islanders, Adirondack Red Wings and Springfield Indians. The #2 selection in the 1989 NHL Draft by the New York Islanders later scored a career-high 44 goals with Adirondack in 1995-96 to finish fourth in the AHL.

Gahagen, 30, backstopped the Jacksonville Icemen of the ECHL last year with a record of 18-8-3 to go along with a 2.66 GAA and .912 save percentage. The former Army goaltender has played in 12 career games in the AHL going 5-4-0, 3.34, .885 during quick stops with Colorado, Milwaukee, Toronto and San Jose. Last year, he was also on Hartford's roster for a stretch but did not appear in any games.

Gahagen has 100 career games in five seasons in the ECHL going 58-26-5, 2.30, .920. He is a Kelly Cup winner with the Florida Everblades in the 2021-22 season when he went 20-10-3, 2.32, .916.

In his four seasons at West Point, he was twice named AHL Second Team All-Conference. He sported a career mark of 41-49-16, 2.40, .926 for the Black Knights. The Amherst, NY native played his high school hockey at nearby Williamsville in suburban Buffalo.

