Hogs Sign Anders Bjork to AHL Contract

The Rockford IceHogs announced today that the team has signed forward Anders Bjork to a one-year AHL contract that runs through the 2023-24 season.

Bjork, 27, enters his 7th professional season in 2023-24 after spending the majority of his career thus far in the NHL. The 6-foot, 190-pound winger has picked up 61 points (26G, 35A) in 225 career NHL contests with the Boston Bruins, Buffalo Sabres, and Chicago Blackhawks.

Last season, the Blackhawks acquired Bjork from the Sabres on Mar. 2, just one day before the NHL trade deadline. The Mequon, Wisconsin native appeared in one game with Buffalo last season and posted 25 points (8G, 17A) in 42 games with the AHL's Rochester Americans. Once in Chicago, Bjork bagged eight points (2G, 6A) in just 13 appearances with the Hawks.

Bjork was originally selected by Boston in the fifth round of the 2014 NHL Entry Draft and skated in the Bruins' system for three-and-a-half seasons. During that span from 2017 to 2021, the forward recorded 39 points (16G, 23A) in 138 NHL contests. He also posted 22 points (6G, 16A) in 29 AHL games with the Providence Bruins.

After a mid-season trade to Buffalo in April of 2021, Bjork put up 16 points (8G, 8A) in 74 games with the Sabres throughout parts of three seasons before his trade to the Blackhawks.

Prior to turning pro, Bjork was named as a Hobey Baker Award Finalist after his junior season at the University of Notre Dame in 2016-17, during which he tied for ninth in NCAA scoring with 52 points (21G, 31A) in 39 games. He totaled 109 points (40G, 69A) in 115 career collegiate contests.

