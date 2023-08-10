IceHogs to Honor 25th Season in Rockford with Logo and Season-Long Celebration

The Rockford IceHogs today revealed plans to celebrate the 25th season of IceHogs hockey in Rockford, including a commemorative logo and a specialty jersey. Established in 1999, the IceHogs have been a staple of the Stateline community and are celebrating their 25th season with special branding on marketing materials, in-game activities, and more.

The commemorative logo prominently features the number 25 along with the year 1999, the IceHogs' inaugural season. Hammy, the Hogs' mascot, is also included on the commemorative logo as he was on the team's original logo that debuted on Mar. 25, 1999. The IceHogs will apply the newly minted 25th season logo onto promotional items and giveaways throughout the 2023-24 schedule. The IceHogs' full 2023-24 promotional schedule will be revealed at a later date.

Along with the 25th season logo, the team unveiled plans to wear a specialty 25th season jersey. The team will don the new look on Friday, Nov. 24 against the Central Division rival Milwaukee Admirals, and the jerseys will be available to fans via online auction. The design for the 25th season jersey will be revealed at a later date.

The IceHogs have introduced the new 6-Game Pick-em Plan to allow fans to experience their choice of six IceHogs games while saving money and avoiding fees. Fans can now access 6-Game Pick-em Plans for as low as $102.

Throughout the IceHogs' 25-year history, 149 players have reached the NHL after skating with the IceHogs, including 114 with the Chicago Blackhawks. 22 former Hogs captured the Stanley Cup with the Blackhawks, with eight of those players claiming multiple Stanley Cup titles.

The IceHogs' 25th season in the Forrest City is also the team's 17th campaign in the American Hockey League. The IceHogs have reached the Calder Cup Playoffs eight times since joining the AHL in 2007, including advancing to the Central Division Semifinals in each of the last two seasons. From the 1999-00 to 2006-07 seasons, Rockford played eight campaigns in the United Hockey League and capped off their residence in the league with a Colonial Cup Championship in 2007.

