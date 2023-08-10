Silver Knights Announce Hiring of Assistant Coach Brent Kisio

HENDERSON - Henderson Silver Knights General Manager Tim Speltz announced today, August 10, that the Silver Knights have hired Brent Kisio to serve as an assistant coach.

Kisio, 40, joins the Silver Knights for his first coaching job in the professional ranks after serving eight seasons as Head Coach of the Western Hockey League's Lethbridge Hurricanes. Kisio led the Hurricanes to a division title in 2015-16 and to two appearances in the Eastern Conference Final during his tenure, making the playoffs six times. The WHL did not hold playoffs in 2020 or 2021 due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

"We are very excited to add Brent to our staff," said Speltz. "For nearly two decades, and the last eight seasons as a head coach, Brent has proven himself to be an excellent leader of young players and a strong developer of talent. We are confident that his experience on the bench as a consistent winner and his ability to relate to players are going to make him an important asset for our coaching staff."

The Calgary, Alberta native compiled a record of 278-183-46 with the Hurricanes and was named the Eastern Conference's Coach of the Year in 2016.

Prior to his tenure in Lethbridge, Kisio served eight seasons with the WHL's Calgary Hitmen as an assistant coach from 2007-15, also holding the role of Assistant General Manager during the 2014-15 season. The Hitmen won the Ed Chynoweth Cup and went to the Memorial Cup in 2010, and they went to the Eastern Conference Final in 2013 and 2015.

Internationally, Kisio served as an assistant coach for Canada at the World Junior Championship in 2019 and 2023, winning a gold medal in 2023. He has also represented Canada at the Ivan Hlinka Tournament and the U-17 World Hockey Championship as a head coach.

He played four seasons of NCAA hockey at the University of Nebraska-Omaha from 2003-07, appearing in 99 games and totaling 11 goals and 28 points.

Kisio joins a coaching staff that includes Assistant Coach Jamie Heward and Goaltending Coach Fred Brathwaite, each of whom is returning for his fourth season with the Silver Knights. They will serve under Head Coach Ryan Craig, who begins his first season in Henderson.

