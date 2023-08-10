Defenseman Josh Wesley Inks AHL Contract

August 10, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Colorado Eagles News Release







WINDSOR, CO - The Colorado Eagles, proud AHL affiliate of the Colorado Avalanche, have announced that the team has signed defenseman Josh Wesley to an AHL contract for the 2023-24 season. Wesley has generated nine goals and 18 assists in 163 career AHL games with the Springfield Thunderbirds, Utica Comets, San Antonio Rampage, Hartford Wolf Pack and Charlotte Checkers. In addition, the 27-year-old has also posted 21 goals and 43 assists in 135 ECHL contests with the Tulsa Oilers, Maine Mariners and Florida Everblades.

Wesley is the son of Stanley Cup champion Glen Wesley and was a fourth-round pick of the Carolina Hurricanes in the 2014 NHL Entry Draft. The 6-foot-3, 205-pound blueliner spent the 2022-23 season with HC Litvinov of the Czech Extraliga, collecting two goals and one assist in 34 games. In addition, Wesley competed for three seasons in the OHL with the Niagara IceDogs, Flint Firebirds and Plymouth Whalers, garnering 12 goals and 25 assists in 188 games.

The Eagles will kick off the 2023-24 regular season when they travel to take on the Grand Rapids Griffins on Friday, October 13th at 5:00pm MT at Van Andel Arena in Grand Rapids, Michigan. Colorado will make its home debut when the team plays host to Grand Rapids on Friday, October 20th at 7:05pm. Season tickets for the 2023-24 season are on sale now and can be secured with a deposit of just $100 per seat.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from August 10, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.