Indy Eleven Reveals 2025 Under Armour Kits

February 3, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Indianapolis - Indy Eleven unveiled its home and away kits for the 2025 USL Championship season from top performance brand and official apparel partner Under Armour yesterday in front of a standing-room-only crowd at the West Fork Whiskey Co. Events Center in Westfield.

One of the Big Four in the sportswear industry, Under Armour begins its second year as the official outfitter and kit supplier of Indiana's Team. The expansive, multi-year partnership with the esteemed brand extends beyond USL Championship and W League gameday kits to include Academy League gear, Club Affiliate Program items and a variety of retail apparel options.

"We are excited to open the 2025 season by continuing this global partnership with a brand as well respected and globally known as Under Armour," Indy Eleven President & CEO Greg Stremlaw said. "We take pride in outfitting our teams at the USL Championship, W League, and youth levels with the Under Armour logo. For nearly 30 years, Under Armour has proven it produces a quality product that we are confident enhances our brand, and we look forward to our players again representing its success with the highest quality of performance."

A leading inventor, marketer and distributor of branded athletic performance apparel, footwear, and accessories, Under Armour's products are designed to empower human performance through innovative products and experience and are engineered to make athletes better.

Ford enters its second season as the official front of kit sponsor for the club's USL Championship and USL W League teams as well as the exclusive automobile of Indiana's Team.

Top access and security company dormakaba is featured on gameday jerseys for the second straight year as the club's sleeve sponsor.

A staple on gameday for the Boys and Girls in Blue, Community Health Network continues as the back of kit sponsor as it has since 2019.

Under first-year coach Sean McAuley, Indy Eleven hosted its first USL Championship home playoff game since 2019 on November 3 after earning the fourth seed in the Eastern Conference. The Boys in Blue also advanced to the semifinals of the 2024 Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup with four victories, including a 2-1 win at MLS side Atlanta United.

