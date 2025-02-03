MBFC Signs Former Real Salt Lake Forward Ilijah Paul

February 3, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Monterey Bay FC News Release







SEASIDE, California - Monterey Bay Football Club (Monterey Bay FC) announces today that the Club has signed forward Ilijah Paul to a one-year contract with an option for 2026, pending league and federation approval.

Paul, 22, was the seventh overall selection in the 2023 MLS SuperDraft by Real Salt Lake. In two seasons with the Claret-and-Cobalt, Paul recorded eight goals and two assists in 30 matches for the club's MLS NEXT Pro side Real Monarchs, while also earning nine appearances in all competitions with the first team. Throughout that time, Paul was sent on two separate loan stints, the first being with Irish club Larne in 2023 before finishing this past season with Ventura County FC - LA Galaxy's MLS NEXT Pro affiliate. With Ventura County FC, Paul scored two goals and added one assist in eight matches. Staying in California, Paul now makes the move up the coast to Monterey Bay.

"It's a great blessing from God to sign with this club and have wonderful people around me," said Paul. "I am expecting goals and great memories to be created amongst the team, staff, and fans."

Prior to the draft, Paul spent two seasons at the University of Washington. In his final campaign with the Huskies, Paul led the PAC-12 with 11 goals and four assists enroute to being named the 2022 PAC-12 Offensive Player of the Year and featuring in the PAC-12 All-Conference First Team. In addition, Paul was named as a semifinalist of the prestigious MAC Hermann Trophy.

"Ilijah is a dynamic talent with great pace, strong technical ability, and a keen eye for goal," said Monterey Bay FC Head Coach Jordan Stewart. "He plays with a lot of energy, creativity, and versatility and will bring it all to the squad this season. He'll be a key player in attack, creating chances and making things happen on the field. We're excited to have him."

Before college, the Gilbert, Arizona native won the U.S. Youth Soccer National Championship with Valparaiso United FC before joining the Real Salt Lake Academy in 2018. During his first stay in Utah, Paul scored 10 goals in 16 matches before leaving in 2019 to become the youngest player in Phoenix Rising FC history to that point at the age of 16. Later that year, Paul joined the Barça Residency Academy and scored six goals in as many matches.

NAME: Ilijah Paul POSITION: Forward AGE: 22 HEIGHT: 6'0 DATE OF BIRTH: July 26, 2002 HOMETOWN: Gilbert, Arizona NATIONALITY: United States PREVIOUS CLUB: Ventura County FC TRANSACTION: Monterey Bay has signed Ilijah Paul to a one-year contract on February 3, 2025.

The current roster heading into the 2025 season as of January 30 is listed alphabetically as follows: Goalkeepers: Samuel Gomez Defenders: Joel Garcia Jr., Nico Gordon, Carlos Guzmán, Alex Lara, Miles Lyons, Jacob Muir, Grant Robinson Midfielders: Ethan Bryant, Mobi Fehr, Wesley Fonguck, Pierce Gallaway, Xavi Gnaulati, Adrian Rebollar Forwards: Luther Archimčde, Alex Dixon, Diego Gutiérrez, Adam Larsson, Mayele Malango, Ilijah Paul, Anton Søjberg

• Discuss this story on the United Soccer League Championship message board...





United Soccer League Championship Stories from February 3, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.