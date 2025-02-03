Legion FC's Ramiz Hamouda to Represent USA U-17 Squad in World Cup Qualifiers

February 3, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Birmingham Legion FC defender Ramiz Hamouda

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. - Ramiz Hamouda is getting his passport stamped once again this week, with the Birmingham Legion FC defender accepting a call-up on Monday to the United Stated Under-17 Men's Youth National Team for the CONCACAF U-17 World Cup Qualifying Tournament in Costa Rica.

Of the 24-player roster called in by Head Coach Gonzalo Segares, Hamouda is one of just two USL-Championship representatives, along with Orange County SC' Pedro Guimaraes.

The USYNT was drawn into Group F and kicks off its qualifying campaign against the U.S. Virgin Islands on Monday, Feb. 10, faces St. Kitts and Nevis on Wednesday, Feb. 12 and finishes the competition against Cuba on Saturday, Feb. 15. All three of the USA's group stage matches kick off at 7 p.m. CT, with the first two games at the Estadio Nacional in San Jose and the third at Estadio Alejandro Morera Soto in Alajuela. The first-place team in the group will qualify for November's 2025 FIFA U-17 World Cup in Qatar.

After performing well in his 45 minutes of action in Legion FC's preseason opener against Atlanta United FC on Saturday, Hamouda heads back into the youth national team set up for the first time since receiving a U-16 call-up last year for a pair of friendlies in Argentina. In total, the Birmingham defender has made seven appearances for the USYNT dating back to when he made his debut with the U-15's in 2023.

Hamouda gets set to enter his second season in Birmingham, after making 16 appearances (468 minutes) with the club in 2024.

U.S. U-17 MYNT ROSTER - CONCACAF U-17 WORLD CUP QUALIFYING TOURNAMENT

GOALKEEPERS: Jack Kortkamp (Sporting KC; Olathe, Kan.), William Mackay (Real Salt Lake; Highland, Utah), Owen Pratt (LA Galaxy; San Clemente, Calif.)

DEFENDERS: Christopher Cupps (Chicago Fire FC; Chicago, Ill.), Jordan Griffin (Philadelphia Union; West Chester, Pa.), Pedro Guimaraes (Orange County SC; Aliso Viejo, Calif.), Ramiz Hamouda (Birmingham Legion FC; Lincoln, Neb.), Enrique Martinez (LA Galaxy; Compton, Calif.), Gio Villa (Real Salt Lake; Chicago, Ill.)

MIDFIELDERS: Maximo Carrizo (New York City FC; Greenwich, Conn.), Kellan LeBlanc (Philadelphia Union; Royersford, Pa.), Luca Moisa (Real Salt Lake; Las Vegas, Nev.), Cooper Sanchez (Atlanta United FC; Holly Springs, Ga.), Cristiano Oliveira (New England Revolution; Somerville, Mass.), Jude Terry (Los Angeles FC; San Diego, Calif.)

FORWARDS: Chase Adams (Columbus Crew; Naperville, Ill.), Lorenzo Cornelius (St. Louis City SC; St. Peters, Mo.), Chance Cowell (San Jose Earthquakes; Ceres, Calif.) Jamir Johnson (Philadelphia Union; Huntsville, Ala.), Tanner Rosborough (New York Red Bulls; McDonald, Pa.), Axel Uriostegui (Real Salt Lake; Las Vegas, Nev.)

