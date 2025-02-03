El Paso Locomotive FC Single Game Tickets on Sale February 7

February 3, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

This is a reminder that El Paso Locomotive FC single game tickets for the 2025 USL Championship season will be available for purchase to the general public this Friday, February 7 at 10 a.m. via eplocomotivefc.com/tickets. Fans interested in buying individual match tickets for the 2025 Locomotive season can sign up now for the Single Game Ticket Waitlist here to get early purchase access on Thursday, February 6 at 2 p.m.

Locomotive Season Ticket Members and Corporate Partners will be given the first opportunity to purchase individual game tickets starting on Tuesday, February 4 at 10 a.m. and 2 p.m., respectively. Mini Plan Season Seat Members will also receive a pre-purchase opportunity on Wednesday, February 5 at 10 a.m. whereas Group Leaders will be able to buy individual game tickets starting Thursday, February 6 at 10 a.m.

Season Ticket Members, Group Leaders, Corporate Partners and those who sign up for the Single Game Ticket Waitlist will be instructed via email how they can purchase individual game tickets.

El Paso's 34-match season will kick off with the 2025 Home Opener at Southwest University Park against 2024 USL Championship winners Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC on Saturday, March 8. El Paso Locomotive FC's full 2025 USL Championship schedule can be found at eplocomotivefc.com/schedule.

For the best prices and priority seating to every Locomotive home match in 2025, become a Season Ticket Member today! Season Ticket Memberships for the 2025 Season are available now and can be secured online at eplocomotivefc.com/seasontickets, calling (915) 235-GOAL or texting (915) 666-2005.

