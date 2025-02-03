North Carolina FC Signs Midfielder Pedro Dolabella

February 3, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

North Carolina FC News Release







CARY, N.C. - North Carolina FC has signed 2024 USL League One Player of the Year finalist Pedro Dolabella to a one-year contract through the 2025 USL Championship season with an additional one-year option, pending league and federation approval.

Dolabella led Union Omaha to a USL League One double in 2024, scoring in the 3-0 league final win over Spokane Velocity. The All-League First Team honoree did it all for Omaha in 2024 with 14 goal contributions, 107 duels won, 82 recoveries, 53 completed long passes, 34 fouls won, 26 clearances, 20 shots on target, 17 interceptions, 16 chances created, and 14 dribbles completed.

"We are excited to add Pedro to our group. He has found a way to win at each level of his career, thus far, and I believe he will bring this mentality to our environment. Pedro is a versatile player that we think can be effective in different roles with our team," said NCFC Head Coach and Sporting Director John Bradford.

The 25-year-old played college soccer for Marshall, leading the Thundering Herd to the program's first College Cup title in 2020 at WakeMed Soccer Park. Across five seasons in Huntington, West Virginia, Dolabella scored 23 goals and added 16 assists in 90 appearances.

He earned the nickname 'The Mayor' during his time at Marshall and was named the Conference USA Player of the Year in his graduate season.

"I'm thrilled to join such a prestigious club and to be part of an incredible group of players. Cary is a very special city to me and I am looking forward to winning a trophy with North Carolina FC," Dolabella said.

Across two seasons in USL League One, the 6-foor-4 Brazilian midfielder scored 15 goals and added nine assists in 49 regular season appearances.

Dolabella spent one season in MLSNextPro with Rochester before moving to Omaha, where he scored five goals, tallied two assists in 24 matches, and was named to the MLSNP Best XI.

North Carolina FC will open the 2025 USL Championship regular season against the Pittsburgh Riverhounds on Saturday, March 8 at First Horizon Stadium at WakeMed Soccer Park. Season tickets for the 2025 season are available now.

• Discuss this story on the United Soccer League Championship message board...





United Soccer League Championship Stories from February 3, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.