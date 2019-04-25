India's Early Blast Ignites Tortugas to 3-2 Win

April 25, 2019 - Florida State League (FSL) - Daytona Tortugas News Release





DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. - For the second-straight night, 3B Jonathan India clocked a home run in the first inning. Much like Wednesday evening, the Tortugas walked away with a one-run win, besting the Bradenton Marauders, 3-2, in front of 2,788 fans at Jackie Robinson Ballpark on Thursday night.

After a scoreless top half of the first, LF Randy Ventura (1-3, BB) drew a walk to start the rally. Following a single by SS Jose Garcia (2-3, R, 2B, BB) and an advance on the throw to third, Daytona had two men in scoring position with nobody out.

Despite a fielder's choice that saw Ventura get tagged out at the plate, the Tortugas rally did not falter. On the very next pitch, India (1-4, R, HR, 3 RBI, SO) unloaded a towering drive over the batting cages in left. The three-run blast - his fourth of the season - put the 'Tugas up 3-0.

Bradenton used the gopher ball to cut into Daytona's lead in the top of the fourth. With a man at second and two out, 3B Dylan Busby (1-4, R, HR, 2 RBI, 3 SO) ripped a fly ball into right field. The sphere carried over the fence for a two-run home run - his sixth of the season - to pull the Marauders within 3-2.

That was as close as the visitors would get, as the Tortugas' pitching staff thrived the rest of the way.

LHP Reiver Sanmartin (5.0 IP, 4 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 4 SO) yielded both runs but lasted five innings to earn his first win of the season. His support in relief was superb. RHP Ryan Olson (2.0 IP, H, BB, 2 SO) picked up a hold with two innings of scoreless ball, while RHP Ryan Nutof (2.0 IP, 3 SO) retired all six men he faced to garner his second save.

After the home run to India, Bradenton's LHP Domingo Robles (7.0 IP, 4 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 3 BB, 5 SO) faired fine, yielding just two hits over his final six innings of work. However, the three-run blast was enough to win it, as the southpaw suffered his third loss.

The Tortugas will attempt to earn this third-straight series victory on Friday night. RHP Ryan Lillie (0-0, 3.74 ERA) is scheduled to grace the mound for Daytona, while RHP Aaron Shortridge (2-0, 1.17 ERA) is slated to make the start for Bradenton in game two.

The Tortugas Pre-Game Show will kick off the broadcast at 6:50 p.m. ET, leading up to the 7:05 p.m. ET start at Jackie Robinson Ballpark. Friday evening's game can be heard on daytonatortugas.com or via the TuneIn Radio and MiLB First Pitch apps.

It will be an action-packed night at The Jack, as the Tortugas continue their Best Dressed Friday series with First Responders Night presented by Daytona Dodge. 'Tugas' players and coaches will wear specialty uniforms honoring the various men and women of Central Florida who serve as police and correction officers, firefighters, paramedics, EMT's and other first responders. The evening begins with Daytona's Friday Night Happy Hour presented by Kona Brewing with buy-one, get-one Kona beer products and Bud Light from 5:30 p.m. until first pitch. Friday also marks the Tortugas' Girl Scouts Sleepover Night, which features exclusive meal and ticket options for local troops, as well as an opportunity to sleep on the Jackie Robinson Ballpark turf. After the final out, fans will be treated to another spectacular Postgame Fireworks display.

Season ticket and multi-game plans are still currently available and can be purchased online at www.daytonatortugas.com, or by calling the Tortugas' Ticket Office at (386) 257-3172.

• Discuss this story on the Florida State League message board...





Florida State League Stories from April 25, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.