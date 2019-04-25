Next Homestand Has Superheroes, Fireworks and More

The Stone Crabs will be back home on Friday, May 3rd at 6:30 p.m. to kick off a five-game homestand and the weekend will be packed full of promotions! Superheroes, Fireworks and savings are all on the slate.

The gates will open at 5:30 p.m. on Friday, May 3rd and the Stone Crabs will take on the Jupiter Hammerheads at 6:30 p.m. It's Superhero Night at Charlotte Sports Park so be sure to wear your favorite Superhero costume or apparel! That evening is also a Reading Club Night and a Friday Family Fun Night! Enjoy our Family Fun Zone with inflatables, a coloring station, and oversize games like Connect 4 and Uno! Plus, all fans can run the bases after the game. Fans can also purchase a Grand Slam Family Pack for $40 to receive four reserve level tickets, four hot dogs, four cans of soda, two bags of popcorn and two all-night inflatables passes! Grand Slam Family Packs must be purchased over the phone at 941-206-4487 or in person at the Box Office.

The fun continues on Saturday, May 4th! Gates will open at 5:00 p.m. and game time is 6:00 p.m. Join us for North Port Community Night and purchase an All-You-Can-Eat Buffet and your ticket to the game for $15! The buffet must be purchased over the phone at 941-206-4487 or in-person at the Box Office and must be purchased at least 24 hours in advance. Stick around after the game for a fantastic fireworks show! That night is also Girl Scout Night and an Armed Forces Saturday presented by Wawa where the Stone Crabs will honor a local military hero.

The series continues on Sunday, May 5th at 12:30 p.m. when the Stone Crabs play the Hammerheads. The gates will open at 11:30 a.m. for a Community Free Sunday presented by King Plastic Corporation! Tickets and parking are free for everyone! Plus, we'll have Family Catch on the Field from 11:35 a.m. - 12:05 p.m. and kids can run the bases after the game. Fans can also purchase a $15 All-You-Can-Eat Buffet at the game!

The Fort Myers Miracle roll into town on Monday, May 6th at 6:30 p.m. Gates open at 5:30 p.m. and since Mondays are RUFF, leashed dogs are welcome at the game!

The homestand concludes on Tuesday. May 7th at 6:30 p.m. It's a $2 Tuesday so reserve level tickets, parking, hot dogs & canned soda are all just $2 each! The gates open at 5:30 p.m.

For tickets to any of these games, please call us at 941-206-4487 or stop by the Box Office Monday-Friday 10 a.m. - 4 p.m. Tickets can also be purchased online.

